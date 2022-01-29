Méliuz (CASH3): sales volume is above expectations, but expenses should continue to press results

Méliuz shares (CASH3) rose 5% at the beginning of the session amid operational data considered positive, but at 1:18 pm (Brasilia time) this Friday (28), they registered a fall of 2.03%, R $2.89, following the most negative day on the Stock Exchange.

The company announced the night before that it had registered a gross volume of goods (GMV) of R$ 1.7 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, which represents an increase of 77% in the annual comparison. In addition, it showed growth in the user base, ending the year with 22.4 million accounts.

For Bradesco BBI, Méliuz’s main focus should continue to be revenue trends and cashback. The bank understands that part of the company’s GMV may have come at the expense of margins and the upcoming launch of the issuance of its own credit card – which should gain more strength throughout the year.

The bank’s analysts, however, expect fourth quarter results to still be pressured by gross margins (in promotional activities) and by the still strong increase in operating expenses with the growth of the number of employees and investments in the platform.

The bank maintains an outperform assessment (performance in line with the market average) for CASH3, with a target price of R$3.90.

Morgan Stanley points out that the company’s GMV was 9% above market consensus. However, it sees the execution of e-commerce initiatives outside Brazil as a key factor for action in 2022.

The bank maintains evaluation equalweight (exposure in line with the market average) for Méliuz and a target price of R$ 4.50.

Itaú BBA says Méliuz’s GMV growth was “relatively positive” and highlighted the news of a record 120% increase in new buyers compared to the previous year. This, along with the company’s effective retention rate, will pave the way for long-term growth, analysts say.

The bank maintains evaluation outperform for Méliuz, and a target price of R$ 10.70.

XP highlighted the number of accounts, which reached 22.4 million accounts in the period. The figure is 1.6 million higher than in the third quarter and represents an increase of 8.4 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. The number of active users, however, suffered a slight drop from one quarter to the other, from 9.5 million to 9.4 million.

“Overall, we have a positive view on the performance of the operational preview, as the company has shown signs of being able to capture new customers. Despite this, the company had a lower number of active users and we believe that the skepticism related to the information security of Access [fintech comprada pela Méliuz em 2021] can continue to weigh on paper,” the analysts wrote. The BC disclosed last week the data leak that affected 160,147 Pix keys “under the custody and responsibility” of Access. The company said that affected users would be notified.

XP, however, continues with a buy recommendation for the paper, with a target price of BRL 8.

