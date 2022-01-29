‘Memorable’ blizzard with huge bomb cyclone will hit the US

A major winter storm of intensity described as “unusual” intensity by US meteorologists is about to hit parts of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast United States with extreme snow, blizzard conditions with almost total reduced visibility (blizzard) for some, hurricane-force winds and extreme snowfall rates.

The forecast is that locations further east, near the coast, in New England, will be the hardest hit with half a meter to a meter of snow accumulation. Many flights have already been canceled in the region. Cities like Boston and Providence can have a “memorable” snow event, say Washington Post meteorologists. Several school districts have preemptively canceled classes for early next week. With the storm coming, a state of emergency was declared in Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey and New York.

Winter storm warnings were issued from Northeast North Carolina to the Canadian border with massive blizzards making travel impossible and causing numerous, as well as widespread, disruption. Blizzard warnings – the first to be issued since 2018 in the Northeastern United States – reach eastern Massachusetts, coastal Maine and coastal New Hampshire. They are still valid along the coast of New Jersey.

[1/2] [Friday 5PM] A major winter storm will unfold overnight tonight into tomorrow with #blizzard conditions for eastern MA & RI. Snowfall rates could be 2-4″/hour at times with whiteout conditions and considerable #snow drifts. Travel could be near impossible. #MAwx #RIwx #CTwx pic.twitter.com/viDp1Mi3D8 — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) January 28, 2022

“Travel should be restricted to emergencies only,” wrote the National Weather Service in Boston, warning of conditions of almost total absence of visibility in the snow. “If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get bogged down, keep your vehicle,” the NWS warned. In all, about 75 million people are under blizzard and winter storm alerts.

The storm will intensify explosively this Saturday as it passes off southern New England with immense intensification and far above the minimum thresholds needed to classify it as a “bomb cyclone” that is a pressure drop of at least 24 hpa in a 24h interval. It will be one of the most powerful bomb cyclones (Nor’easter) on the northeast coast of the United States in years.

With a potential impactful winter storm for at least portions of the area late Friday night into Saturday, here’s a recap on what a Nor’easter is. #snow pic.twitter.com/7qTV0qGhgg — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) January 26, 2022

Coastal flooding is also expected, including in Massachusetts, where authorities have issued a voluntary evacuation order for vulnerable landowners on the coast. Temperatures will drop violently, bringing dangerous extreme cold conditions.

Cold air is expected to reach the South, to the Caribbean, with the lowest temperatures in years this weekend in the state of Florida, which should have marks around 0ºC or negative in most of its cities. Miami could have its lowest temperature in 11 years on Sunday. There is great concern about the fruit growing with the predicted frost and the losses in the orange crop can be expressive.

“These cold temperatures are likely to stun and immobilize the iguanas, causing them to lose control while they sleep securely in the trees,” wrote James Stroud, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Washington. Cold-blooded animals can normally withstand temperatures of up to 10°C. At lower temperatures, their bodies are dormant, although life’s critical functions continue to operate.