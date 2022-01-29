Microsoft may be a leader in gaming, but it needs to clean up its house

Microsoft’s nearly $70 billion deal to buy Activision Blizzard could make it a leader in gaming. However, the tech giant may have trouble reshaping the company’s work culture.

According to a CNN report, a July lawsuit by a California government agency in the United States alleged that the game company had allowed a culture of “male brotherhood” and claimed that human resources did not respond to complaints raised by female employees. .

Now, in addition to acquiring the company behind popular video games like Call of Duty and World of Warcraft, Microsoft could also inherit a number of workplace issues. Activision Blizzard employees have already gone on strike over the toxic work environment.

For labor law experts interviewed by CNN, the main problem Microsoft may face is in relation to the unionization that some employees want to provide. The move, rare for the technology industry, could influence Microsoft’s own employees in the United States.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said during a conference call that culture is his “number one priority.” Microsoft is “supportive” of the work that Activision Blizzard is doing, Nadella said, while noting that once the deal is closed, Microsoft will have “significant work to do to continue to build a culture where everyone can do their best work”.

