Model accuses Chris Brown of committing rape during party | celebrities

Published 01/28/2022 1:55 pm

São Paulo – Singer Chris Brown is involved in a new controversy. The rapper and ex-partner of Rihanna, who was once convicted of domestic violence, now faces a rape charge. The model, who prefers to remain anonymous, says the rapper allegedly drugged and raped her on Dec. 30 aboard a yacht‎‎.‎

According to the young woman, the artist allegedly sexually abused her while they were on a yacht moored outside the home of rapper Sean Diddy Combs on Star Island, Miami. In the lawsuit she presented, she demands the sum of 20 million euros.‎

According to the testimony to which the American portal ‎‎TMZ‎‎ had access, Jane Doe, as the dancer and model ‎‎is called, was at a party with several musicians and at one point, Brown went from cordial to raping her. la‎‎. Doe says the singer offered her a drink and escorted her to the kitchen, where the artist ‎‎gave her a drink mix “in a red cup”‎‎ and soon after they started talking.‎

Afterwards, the young woman says that after the second glass she began to notice “a sudden and inexplicable change in consciousness”, becoming “disoriented, physically unstable” and tired, to the point of feeling the need to sleep. Because of this, she defends in her lawsuit that she was “drugged”, and taking advantage of this state Chris Brown would have taken her to a room.‎

In the bedroom, the model reports that the rapper closed the door and began to take off her bikini bottom while he kissed her. Doe claims that she ordered him to stop, but that it didn’t work because ‎‎Brown didn’t stop and ended up raping and ejaculating inside her.‎‎

Then Brown would have quickly jumped out of bed under the excuse of having “finished” and the next day sent him a message asking him to take the morning after pill.

‎The story caused the model strong emotional distress, according to her lawyers, who add that they did not report him earlier because the model felt embarrassed. At the moment, neither the singer nor his representatives have made any statement on the matter.‎