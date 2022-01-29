Moderna begins human trials for HIV vaccine

The pharmaceutical company Moderna announced on Thursday (27) that it will begin human trials for a vaccine that works against the HIV virus, which causes AIDS. The first trial will be conducted in the United States with the participation of 56 healthy volunteers who are HIV negative.

The immunizer was produced with messenger RNA technology, the same used in the pharmaceutical company’s Covid-19 vaccine. The first objective of the study is to follow the stimulation of the production of the bnAb antibody that acts against several variants of HIV.

The vaccine aims to teach the B cells of our immune system to produce these antibodies. The study will apply an injection of an initial antigen and a subsequent boost with a substance capable of inducing this immune fortification.

“The search for an HIV vaccine is long and difficult, and having new tools in terms of antigens and platform could be the key to rapid progress,” said Mark Feinberg, director of the International AIDS Vaccine Initiative (IAVI).

FDA approves first injectable treatment to prevent HIV

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the first injectable treatment for HIV prevention. Unlike the treatment already used, the new method dispenses with the daily use of medication.

The treatment was baptized as Apretude and is applied with an interval of two months between each dose. Like the others, the drug is used for Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) to the virus that causes the human immunodeficiency syndrome, AIDS.

This is the first HIV prophylaxis option in the United States that does not use daily pills, explains Debra Birnkrant, director of the Division of Antivirals at the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research.

Experts hope that with the new prevention method, more people will be able to protect themselves, as many people still avoid the traditional treatment of the daily pills, especially young men who have relationships with other men, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ( CDC).

