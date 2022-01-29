More than 300 thousand workers have not yet withdrawn the Salary Allowance

The Abono Salarial is a right of the worker enrolled in the PIS, who can receive remuneration of up to one minimum wage, referring to the months worked in the previous year. This money can be of great help. Even so, more than 300 thousand workers have not yet withdrawn the allowance to which they are entitled for the year 2019. There are BRL 208.5 million in the state coffers still awaiting their beneficiaries.

The 320,423 workers who have not withdrawn the allowance, which has been available since 2020, can still do so. They can request payment on the next current calendar. That is, they can withdraw the delayed amount of the 2019 allowance along with the 2020 allowance, which starts to be paid on February 8.

The calendar stipulates payment dates by the month of the birthday, if you are a worker in the private sector, or by the registration number, if you are a worker in the public sector.

According to the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, 22.2 million workers are entitled to the Salary Allowance for the 2019 base year. Of these, 21.9 million have withdrawn their corresponding amount, totaling BRL 17.2 billion already withdrawn. According to the folder, 98.56% of workers with the right to withdraw have already done so.

who is entitled

Workers registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years and who have formally worked for at least 30 days in the base year considered for the calculation are entitled to the benefit, with an average monthly remuneration of up to two minimum wages. It is also necessary that the data have been correctly informed by the employer in the Annual Report of Social Information (Rais).

Workers can also check if they have the right to withdraw at the site from the federal government or the Digital Work Card. The Alô Trabalhador central, telephone 158, is also available for assistance.

Value

The amount of the allowance is proportional to the period in which the employee worked with a formal contract in 2020. Each month worked is equivalent to a benefit of R$ 101, with periods equal to or greater than 15 days counted as a full month. Those who worked 12 months with a formal contract will receive the full minimum wage, which is currently R$1,212.