Moro pocketed BRL 3.5 million in consultancy that received BRL 42 million from Lava Jato targets

The pre-candidate of Podemos for the presidency, Sergio Moro, says he received US$656,000 (3,537 million reais) during the 12 months he worked for the American consultancy Alvarez & Marsal.

Moro must confirm the value in a live broadcast on social networks this Friday 28 and the company tends to seal the transfers in a statement to the Federal Audit Court. The information was anticipated by the newspaper columnist The globe Laura Jardim.

According to the journalist, the contract indicates that Moro received a monthly salary, with no variable remuneration, and pocketed a signing bonus when starting work.

Earlier this week, in an interview with State of São Paulo, Moro stated that the amounts received by him during his time at the consultancy represent a “private matter”, although the company has obtained at least 42.5 million reais from companies investigated by Lava Jato.

The BRL 42.5 million is divided as follows:

1 million per month from Odebrecht and Atvos (formerly Odebrecht Agroindustrial);

150 thousand from Galvão Engenharia;

115 thousand from the Enseada Shipyard (which has Odebrecht, OAS and UTC as partners);

and 97 thousand from OAS.

In December, Deputy Attorney Lucas Rocha Furtado, from the Public Prosecutor’s Office with the TCU, expressed his intention to understand the terms of the former judge’s performance, on suspicion of having received to provide privileged information to the consultancy. Moro, as a magistrate, tried and sentenced executives from Odebrecht, a client of Alvarez & Marsal in the judicial recovery process. Bolsonaro’s former minister is in the court’s sights for an alleged conflict of interest.

Moro, hired by the consultancy in 2020, was announced by the company itself as managing partner of Disputes and Investigations. A few months later, as the office expressed to the TCU, he was “downgraded” to “consultant”. In October 2021, for Moro to dedicate himself to the pre-campaign for Podemos for the Presidency, the contract was terminated.