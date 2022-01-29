Moro received more than BRL 3.5 million in a contract with Alvarez & Marsal

During the period he worked at Alvarez & Marsal, presidential candidate Sergio Moro (Podemos) received a total of US$ 656,000, about R$ 3,537 million for the contract from November 23, 2020 to November 26 of the last year. The information is from columnist Lauro Jardim of the newspaper O Globo.

The amount was presented by the company and by Moro in a live on social networks, in addition to being delivered to the Federal Court of Auditors (TCU), this Friday (28).

The measure is intended to put an end to the rumors after the opening of an investigation at the TCU by determination of Minister Bruno Dantas.

In Moro’s relationship with Alvarez & Marsal, the presidential candidate received a monthly salary, plus a bonus for signing the contract. In this sense, Sergio started to receive another amount when he started his activities at the company, and all this was foreseen in the agreement.

Despite this, the two-year contract with the company did not provide for variable remuneration. Moro broke the contract with one year to go, without paying a fine.

It is worth remembering that the hiring of Moro by Alvarez & Masal Disputas e Investigações took place at a time when the former minister of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was still trying to get a work visa in the United States. Following the hiring, the former judge was transferred to Washington, where he worked for Alvarez & Marsal Disputes & Investigations LLC.

Even so, in the first quarter, Moro’s salaries were paid in reais. Later, in April, the former Minister of Justice began to receive payments in dollars, the country’s currency.

The company A & M Disputas e Investigações is a subsidiary of the holding A&M, which also owns Alvarez & Marsal Administração Judicial. The latter is responsible for taking care of Odebrecht’s judicial recovery.

