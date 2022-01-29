Moro’s jackpot and A&M’s warning: “They’ll never know who he worked for” – 01/29/2022

Sérgio Moro received for 11 months ahead of who knows what work at Alvarez & Marsal the formidable amount of R$3,537 million — an average of R$321,545 per month. It is very rare for top executives to reach this level. I doubt anyone would pay you that around here. The Americans decided to give him this hefty sum to, it is said, operate in the US and deal with companies there. With what knowledge? “God knows”. Between sophistry and bravado, he tried to go on the attack in this Friday’s “live”. All that remained was the ridiculousness of the clumsy effort to minimize the scandal. Moro can try to explain everything but the inexplicable. We will see.

Let’s start with the basic and obvious. The Alvarez & Marsal group profits from the judicial recovery of companies that Lava Jato failed. There were some places this champion of public morality could never have worked. A&M was one of them. Since when an arm of the group started dealing with judicial reorganizations, in 2014 — the year of Lava Jato’s creation, by the way — it has already earned BRL 83.5 million in this area, of which BRL 65.1 million (78% ) came from firms investigated by the operation.

Agree! That should be enough. For much less than that—infinitely less! —, the then judge Moro authorized search and seizure warrants, decreed interminable preventive arrests, authorized coercive conduct, carried out the sprawl we know, reigning, absolute, as the penalty of judicial terror over five years. Companies went bankrupt, a sector of the Brazilian economy kissed the canvas, thousands of jobs were lost.

In a crude attempt to justify the hiring, both Moro and A&M claim that, due to contractual restrictions, he was prevented from acting in cases that concerned companies investigated by Lava Jato. I call this line of defense “rude” because it is a tacit admission that you were crossing the line into what was acceptable.

For that reason, there was an effort to shield the hypothesis that someone found the… inappropriate. No matter how many divisions and with how many CNPJs A&M goes public to claim that they were different divisions, only one thing will not be able to prove: that the gains obtained by the judicial recovery area are not part of the group’s income statement.

Even if everything obeyed the strictest legal formality, there is, undeniably, an intrinsic immorality in the work as a whole. Moro doesn’t think it can be measured by the ruler he’s always used to decide the fate of those who fall on his radar.

It is evident that the data he has made public is not enough. The Federal Public Ministry of Brasília has a petition there, presented by an association of jurists, which asks for the opening of an investigation to investigate this strange relationship. As, I reiterate, the events do not find a reasonable explanation, the attempts to justify what happened and to shield their characters only contribute to making the story more suspicious and nebulous.

AN ELOQUENT AFFIRMATION

Just before Moro starred in his pathetic “live”, in which he tried to go on the attack – and I will tell you what the fundamental fallacy of his attack is – Marcelo Gomes, CEO of Alvarez & Marsal Brasil, and Eduardo Seixas, partner- director of Alvarez & Marsal Administração Judicial, spoke with Estadão. And they only showed to the MPF of Brasília why it is also necessary to initiate a criminal investigation.

After insisting that Moro did not act in cases linked to companies investigated by the operation – an argument that, let’s face it, does not stand still -, it was up to Seixas to announce that Brazilian authorities will never know what the ex- Lava Jato judge, former Minister of Justice and current pre-candidate for the Presidency. Referring to Bruno Dantas, minister of the Federal Court of Auditors, rapporteur of the case, the executive said:

“He [ministro Bruno Dantas] cannot ask for any information about a private job that Moro performed for a company in the United States. I mean: he can, but he won’t receive it because it’s US private information, and [a] I don’t even have access to many of them. So he won’t receive”.

And insisted:

“About any hiring of a company in which Moro worked abroad, he [Bruno Dantas] will certainly not have any access, because they are private companies and there will be no reason [para] have that kind of information.”

See, then, how fabulous. The former Lava Jato judge, who caused an earthquake in the economy and politics, signed, with no known credentials, a multi-million-dollar contract with a group that profits from the contractors that the operation broke. Both criminal proceedings and leniency agreements and judicial reorganization proceedings are public in nature. And the disaster that the then magistrate caused is also public.

Moro then makes his deal with A&M — which would already be exotic if built to last. It was even announced that he would be a managing partner of the group in Brazil, in which case the conflict of interests would be revealed. Then the figure of the “consultant” paid in gold was created. The relationship does not last even a year and is broken.

Lava Jato took many consultants to the dock because it started from the assumption that no service had been provided and that the consultancy was just a way to make the payment of bribes viable. Hence, proof of services rendered was required. Eleven months and nearly four million later, Moro is back in the country and now claims not a job, but Brazil.

PATH TO THE PERFECT CRIME

Pay attention to the speech of this Seixas, from A&M. As he says, neither Bruno Dantas nor anyone else will ever know what Moro did in the US. It will not even be certain that he worked in the less than 10 months he worked there. Let’s face it: you can’t even make friends. What fabulous knowledge did he have of American reality to immediately sell “consultant” services? looks like a joke.00

Hypothetically at least, the way is opened, in this perspective, to the perfect crime. I live paint and embroider around here, start working for a group that is a beneficiary of the disasters he caused and sign a contract with said whose supposedly to work in American companies. Therefore, it will never be known what he did or what he did not do there because the man who intends to govern Brazil gets rid of providing the information, using the American legislation as a shield. A patriot the likes of which has rarely been seen.

Imagine if fashion catches on. By the way: Does A&M have any other judges or prosecutors in their sights?

POLITICAL FALLACY

Instructed by his “spin doctor” apprentices, Moro decided, of course!, to attack Lula and Bolsonaro. Pathetically, he claimed that he opened his own accounts — he actually only revealed a few details of a mere contract — and challenged the other two to do the same. He spoke about the cracks of the presidential family and Lula’s lectures.

A note: in March 2016, the company that managed the lectures of the former president published the list with all the data. Moro himself, as a judge, broke the secrecy of this company, and judge Gabriela Hardt, the lavajatista who succeeded, in the 13th Court, the now candidate acknowledged that there was no irregularity in the events.

Moro forgets that he was a judge and that he became, at a given moment, the most powerful, dangerous and feared person in Brazil. And unjustly loved. Millions believed—foolishly, I always thought—in his idealism, in his heroism, in his nobility of character.

Laws, judges and the judiciary also serve as remedies for the ills of society. So we come back to Father Vieira that I have resorted to these days: when medicines are sick, who takes care of them?

Moro’s enterprise, it remains very clear, was aimed at power. He did what he saw fit in the legal order — with the connivance, admittedly, of the courts —, he saw corruption in everything but his own shadow, and, as can be seen, he became rich. Now he wants nothing less than the Presidency of the Republic.

And it’s no use for Brazilian authorities to try to find out what kind of “service” he provided in the US, if any. The American authorities will never let it be known. It should be noted: much of his time was devoted to political articulation.

RIDICULOUS ARGUMENT

Seixas, from A&M, in tune with Moro, repeats Estadão argument that I have already heard from the mouth of a politician allied to the ex-judge:

“How did he [Moro], back in 2013, 2014, did you investigate a company for the company to go into judicial recovery after seven years? It’s even a fantasy thing. He would leave the judiciary, become a minister, after becoming a minister he would go to the private sector… Anyway, it’s a complex thing to imagine.”

I don’t know if Seixas doesn’t think straight or if he assumes that the others are idiots. No one is accusing Moro of having started breaking up contractors in 2014, already imagining that he would win a hefty sum in 2021. Don’t dispute, sir, the stupidity that has not been said.

The point: Moro went to work in the group that profits a few million from the judicial recoveries of the companies that Lava Jato, which he commanded (according to himself) broke. Furthermore, by carrying out whistleblowing and leniency agreements, it benefited directors of these companies. It is not a question, Seixas, of evaluating Moro’s subjective dispositions in 2014, but the objective situation of the former judge and A&M in 2020.

Got it or want a drawing? Leave politics to politicians. Or end up getting screwed too.

CLOSURE

Moro complains about authorities in Brasilia. Well, there will always be Washington…

Oh, yes: he also chose live, like his ex-boss. All that remains now is to give press conferences to the faithful in the playpen. Although some of the friendly “journalism” is not very different from the enlightened ones.

Final note: on the day that Moro struggles to explain, without being able to, his millionaire earnings at A&M, the Justice declares the process of the triplex extinct. That it was never Lula’s, according to A&M itself, who paid Moro the hefty sum. It looks like the end of a Mexican soap opera. The good guy was the bad guy, and the bad guy was the good guy.