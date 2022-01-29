Most state and municipal schools in the capitals resume classes in a 100% face-to-face model | education

Most state and municipal networks in the capitals provide for the resumption of classes in a 100% face-to-face model, according to a survey by g1.
Next week, the state networks of Ceará, Espírito Santo, Pernambuco and São Paulo and the municipal networks of Belo Horizonte, Fortaleza, Salvador, São Luís, Palmas and Recife will return to school. All of them must follow the face-to-face model.
Before them, only Belém (with remote classes), Goiás, Goiânia (in both cases, with 100% in-person classes) had resumed classes.
Regarding the class model, 22 state networks and one in the Federal District will adopt the face-to-face model. Three have not yet defined the format and one (Paraíba) will have classes in hybrid mode.
The scenario is similar in the municipal network of capitals: most will receive students in person. The exceptions are Teresina, which decided to offer the hybrid model, and another five have not yet defined the format – the idea is to wait for the date closer to the return to classes to make a decision.
Even so, some municipalities do not rule out changing the model if the health situation changes.
See the calendar below and then the details of the resumption of classes for each state and capital:
Already resumed in January:
- Municipal network of capitals: Belém and Goiania
- State network: Goiás
Starts the week of January 31st to February 4th:
- Municipal network of capitals (6 cities): Salvador, Fortaleza, São Luís, Recife, Palmas, Belo Horizonte (except children from 5 to 11 years old)
- State network (4 states): São Paulo, Ceará, Espírito Santo and Pernambuco
Starts the week of February 7-11:
- Municipal network of capitals (12 cities): São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Manaus, Vitória, Cuiabá, João Pessoa, Teresina, Porto Alegre (child education), Porto Velho, Boa Vista, Aracaju and Florianópolis
- State network (11 states): Alagoas, Bahia, Mato Grosso, Minas Gerais (except children from 5 to 11 years old), Paraíba, Paraná, Piauí, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Norte, Roraima and Santa Catarina
Starts February 14th:
- Municipal network of capitals (5 cities): Maceió, Brasília, Belo Horizonte (children from 5 to 11 years old), Campo Grande and Curitiba
- State network (5 states): Amazonas, Federal District, Maranhão, Minas Gerais (children from 5 to 11 years old) and Tocantins
Starts February 21:
- Municipal network of capitals: Porto Alegre (elementary school)
- State network (2 states): Sergipe and Rio Grande do Sul
- Municipal network of capitals (2 capitals): Rio Branco and Macapá
- State network (3 states): Amapá, Mato Grosso do Sul and Pará
- Municipal network of capitals: Christmas
- State network: Rondônia
Check out how it will be in each state and capital:
- Start of classes: The 2021 school year ends on February 3. March will be a vacation month and the 2022 school year has expected to start in april.
- Format: The forecast is that 100% in person, but depending on the scenario of the Covid-19 pandemic and cases of flu syndromes, the format can be changed.
Municipal network of Rio Branco
- Start of classes: March 7
- Format: Is still Undefinedwill depend on the scenario of Covid cases and flu syndromes in the capital of Acre.
- Start of classes: february 7th
- Format: So far, classes continue 100% in personfollowing all social distancing protocols, as well as hygiene of the units.
Maceio municipal network
- Start of classes: february 7th
- Format: Still has not been defined.
- Start of classes: March 7
- Format: not defined yetdepends on the evaluation of Organs epidemiological bodies.
Macapá municipal network
- Start of classes: March 7
- Format: Must be 100% in person, but other formats are not ruled out. According to the Department of Education, the model will take into account the epidemiological situation of the municipality of Macapá, the recommendations of health surveillance bodies and authorization from parents and/or guardians of students. For this reason, the folder informed that the format of classes is reevaluated every week.
- Start of classes: February 14th
- Format: The classes will be 100% in person.
- Start of classes: february 7th
- Format: The classes will be 100% remote.
- Start of classes: february 7th
- Format: The classes will be 100% in person. Model has been adopted since October last year.
Salvador municipal network
- Start of classes: february 3
- Format: In-person classes with 100% format.
- Start of classes: January 31st
- Format: Classes 100% in person
Fortaleza municipal network
- Start of classes: 1st of february
- Format: 100% face-to-face classes. Since October 2021, all students have been in person at the units, on a rotating basis.
GDF Network (Government of the Federal District)
- Start of classes: February 14th
- Format: Classes will be 100% in person.
The education network in Brasília is managed by the Federal District.
Back to school in schools in the Federal District in September last year — Photo: TV Globo/Reproduction
- Start of classes: february 3
- Format: The classes will be face-to-facewithout rotation among the students.
Vitória municipal network
- Start of classes: february 7th
- Format: The classes will be 100% in person, no relay.
- Start of classes: January 19
- Format: the classes are 100% in person.
Goiania’s municipal network
- Start of classes: January 19
- Format: The model will be 100% in person.
- Start of classes: February 14th
- Format: THE forecast is that a face-to-face format will be adopted. However, the government of Maranhão will evaluate the epidemiological indices in the period and decide on the model, according to the guidance of the health authorities.
São Luís municipal network
- Start of classes: 1st of february
- Format: The classes will be 100% in person.
- Start of classes: february 7th
- Format: The classes will be 100% in person.
Municipal network of Cuiabá
- Start of classes: february 7th
- Format: The classes will be 100% in person.
- Start of classes: March 3
- Format: Classes return with all students in the model 100% in person.
Municipal network of Campo Grande
- Start of classes: February 14th
- Format: The classes will be 100% in person.
- Start of classes: February 7 (except children 5-11 years old); for this age group, classes start on February 14
- Format: Classes will be 100% face-to-face.
Belo Horizonte municipal network
- Start of classes: February 3 (except children 5-11 years old); for this age group, classes start on February 14
- Format: classes will be 100% in person.
- Start of classes: March 8th
- Format: The classes will be face-to-face, no rotations or online classes.
- Start of classes: January 24
- Format: The classes will be remote.
State school in Pará — Photo: Reproduction / Seduc-PA
- Start of classes: february 7th
- Format: In hybrid mode, based on the health safety guidelines established by the Education Plan for All in Pandemic Times (PET-PB). The workload of face-to-face teaching and remote teaching will be distributed progressively, according to the situation of the pandemic in the state. Initially, 50% of the activities will be in person and 50% in remote mode, respecting the maximum capacity of 50% of classroom occupancy. Students’ parents can choose for keeping the children following the classes only in the remote modality. Students who opt for this option will have access to 100% of the teaching hours in remote mode.
Municipal network of João Pessoa
- Start of classes: february 9
- Format: will be offered fully face-to-face classes. But the choice of the father will be respected or guardian who wants the child to attend online classes, at home, remotely.
- Start of classes: february 7th
- Format: The classes will be 100% in person.
Curitiba’s municipal network
- Start of classes: February 14th
- Format: Not yet defined. The format of classes will be analyzed closer to the date, as it depends on epidemiological indicators
- Start of classes: february 3
- Format: The classes will be 100% in person.
- Start of classes: February 4th
- Format: The model to be adopted is the in person. However, the health scenario will be evaluated if new guidelines are needed.
- Start of classes: february 7th
- Format: The classes will be 100% in person.
Teresina’s municipal network
- Start of classes: february 7th
- Format: Hybrid with student rotation.
- Start of classes: february 7th
- Format: The classes will be 100% in person.
Municipal network of Rio de Janeiro
- Start of classes: february 7th
- Format: In-person and mandatoryexcept for students with comorbidity or prevented for some medical reason, who will be able to take classes remotely.
Public school in Rio de Janeiro in 2021 — Photo: Disclosure/Petrobras
- Start of classes: february 7th
- Format: Students will have classes 100% in person.
- Start of classes: The 2021 school year is still in progress. Classes for the 2022 academic year were scheduled to start on March 9, but the Department of Education reported that there will be changedue to the suspension of pedagogical activities due to the teachers’ strike in December.
- Format: completely face-to-face. There will be no option to opt out.
- Start of classes: February 21st
- Format: Classes will be fully face-to-face.
Porto Alegre municipal network
- Start of classes: early childhood education in february 9; elementary school in February 21st.
- Format: fully face-to-face, only students who have medical problems that prevent them from attending classes are released. In this case, it follows the system of weekly collection of teaching materials by parents from schools.
- Start of classes: The Secretary of Education did not inform.
- Format: The Secretary of Education did not inform.
Porto Velho municipal network
- Start of classes: february 9
- Format: The return to classes will be on Format in person. Only specific cases of students with documentary evidence will be able to remain in remote teaching.
- Start of classes: february 7th
- Format: The classes will be 100% in person.
Municipal network of Boa Vista
- Start of classes: february 7th
- Format: not defined yet the classroom model.
- Start of classes: february 7th
- Format: The classes must be 100% in person.
Municipal network of Florianopolis
- Start of classes: february 9
- Format: The classes must be 100% in person.
- Start of classes: February 2 nd
- Format: The classes will be 100% in person.
São Paulo municipal network
- Start of classes: february 7th
- Format: The classes will be 100% in person.
- Start of classes: February 21st
- Format: The classes will be 100% in person.
Aracaju municipal network
- Start of classes: february 7th
- Format: The classes will be 100% in person.
- Start of classes: February 14th
- Format: The classes will be 100% in person.
- Start of classes: January 31st
- Format: The classes will be 100% in person.