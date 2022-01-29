MP indicates that Alok did not commit a crime against Marcos da AudioMix

The former manager of Alok, Marcos Araújo, better known as Marcos AudioMix, had presented, last Monday (24/1), a criminal case against the DJ claiming to have suffered slander by the famous. When analyzing the case, the Public Prosecutor’s Office ordered the businessman to present concrete evidence of the accusation, since the evidence initially sent by Marcos did not constitute a crime.

According to Alok’s defense, the latest events reinforce everything the DJ said and presented in his defense. For the artist, there are a series of orchestrated actions in an attempt to promote attacks on his honor and on everything built by him throughout his career.

Also according to the DJ’s legal counsel, Alok is an artist of national and international recognition, with credibility measured with his audience and who, throughout his 18-year career, has never had his image damaged by any kind of untruth or actions that could compromise their path whether as an artist, producer or entrepreneur. “It is evident, the clear disposition of those who accuse him, the attempt to destabilize his trajectory as a musician, philanthropist and citizen committed to honesty, professionalization and recognition of those who work with music”, states the defense of the DJ.

