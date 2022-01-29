Mum throws 3-year-old daughter into bear cage in Uzbekistan – News

A woman has been arrested after hurling her own 3-year-old daughter into a grizzly bear’s cage at a zoo in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. The incident occurred around 12 pm (local time, 4 pm GMT) on Friday (28).

According to the zoo, in note posted on Instagram, witnesses tried to stop the mother from throwing the girl at the scene, but were unable to. The child fell from a height of about 5 meters. She was not injured by the animal, but because of the fall, she suffered a concussion, as well as bruises and cuts to her head.

“Our bear Zuzu calmly (…) sniffed the little girl and walked away from her,” the note reads. “The team from the predator department moved quickly and started calling the bear to the inner room, and he entered the room without resistance.”

After the incident, the child was immediately referred to the Republican Scientific Center for Emergency Medical Assistance, in Tasquente, where he is under “constant observation” and is in a stable condition.

A criminal case for attempted murder has been opened against the girl’s mother who, if convicted, will face at least 15 years in prison.

* Intern at R7 under the supervision of Luciana Mastrorosa