Murilo Huff recalls his last trip with Marília Mendonça and the reason for the breakup; watch

Murilo Huff talked about his last breakup with Marília Mendonça, during his participation in this Thursday’s PodPah (27). Between comings and goings, the two stayed together for three years and, according to the sertanejo, they separated for a “silly reason”. The singer, however, said he has no regrets and assessed that everything went as it should.

“I don’t regret how things turned out because it was very good for us to evolve, both as a person and as a couple. Even if we weren’t dating, this period when we were together, she wanted to and I kept braking, we learned a lot. Each phase we lived through was very necessary, including our last breakup”, he said.

Murilo then remembered the last trip he took with the queen of suffering. “We traveled to Mexico, it was our last trip, it was like our farewell, because it was an incredible trip. We fought a lot, but a lot of silly fights. We used to fight over stupid things, just to tease each other. And on that trip we didn’t fight. There were some other arguments, but in half an hour we resolved it and spent almost ten days together”, remembered.

The artist even thought that, after the trip, the couple’s relationship would take on something more serious. “I already had the idea of ​​taking a step forward, Léo was going to be two years old… We made this trip, it was really great and I thought that things were going to get better. Then we got home and ended up breaking up for a very silly, silly, silly, silly reason. I think, as we had already broken up a few times before, we left it at that. We talked and left everything the way it was”, evaluated.

Finally, Huff talked about the possibility of being on the flight that took the life of the country girl and four other people. “I guarantee you there was a 90% chance that I would be on the plane if we were together, because I didn’t have a show that weekend and because it was one of the first shows, she was returning to singing. When I was idle, I always accompanied her, especially on important dates, as it was that moment”, he reflected.

“Today, analyzing everything, I understand. The universe makes no mistakes. Things happen the way they have to. I don’t question God at all. If we hadn’t finished, I would be there. It’s a realization that I had that helps me to be able to follow”, concluded. Watch: