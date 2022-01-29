Murilo Huff will not be the tutor of his son with Marília Mendonça

Murilo Huff will not be the guardian responsible for the goods of leo, your son with Marília Mendonça. The decision to give up the right came from the singer himself, together with the artist’s family, who died in November last year, victim of a plane crash.

According to information from the family’s lawyer, Robson Cunha, released by Quem magazine, the countryman had already made that decision since the death of his ex-girlfriend. Therefore, the only person responsible for the protection of Leo’s assets will be Dona Ruth, the boy’s grandmother and mother of Marília Mendonça.

“Murilo does not participate in Marília’s heritage. The only holder of Marília’s heritage is Léo. There is no other heir. Related to the management of everything related to Marília’s image and career is Dona Ruth’s. Dona Ruth is Leo’s only guardian and continues to be the guardian of the goods as well. All these decisions were handled in a harmonious way between Dona Ruth and Murilo. Not just out of respect for Marília and Léo. And in consideration of the affection they already had for each other. Murilo even agreed to share custody of Leo. He never objected to the role of tutor to Miss Ruth.”, declared the lawyer.

Inventory of Marília Mendonça

Robson Cunha also explained that the process of Marília Mendonça’s inventory has already been opened. However, contrary to what was reported by some sites, the singer’s inheritance does not reach R$ 500 million.

“Marília Mendonça’s inventory process was entered. But the information that she had left R$ 500 million in inheritance is totally wrong. It doesn’t even come close.”, said the lawyer.

He further highlighted that Marília Mendonça’s family does not have expressive profits with the new feats released with the singer, recorded before his death.

“All the releases with new artists released after the death of Marília Mendonça, the family does not have a direct participation in the billing. The profits are transferred primarily to the record company Som Livre. And the other part for the company that represented the singer”, explained.

Marília Mendonça died at the age of 26, victim of an air accident, in the interior of Minas Gerais, on November 5, 2021. In addition to her, the producer Henrique Ribeiro. The uncle and advisor Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho. The pilot Geraldo Martins de Medeiros Júnior. And the co-pilot of the aircraft, Tarciso Pessoa Viana.