Mystery revealed! Find out which protagonist dies at the end of ‘The More Life, the Better’





As promised at the beginning of “The More Life, the Better”, one of the main characters will die at the end of the plot. Paula (Giovanna Antonelli), Guilherme (Mateus Solano), Flávia (Valentina Herszage) and Neném (Vladimir Brichta), will once again see Death (A Maia) who will charge for the deal after the plane crash.

Despite the plot being completely recorded, different endings were made thinking about the public reception for each core of the protagonists. With similar chances of one of them dying, the mystery has divided viewers.

Valentina Herszage, interpreter of Fávia, told in an interview with Notícias da TV, that she was shaken when recording the scene of the death of her character. “I was very moved. At the time, Flávia was already part of me in a way… I was experiencing Flávia more than Valentina. I recorded from Monday to Saturday, 11 hours a day. I cried absurdly”, he revealed.

And who will die?



According to information from columnist Patrícia Kogut, from O Globo, the quartet will meet at the end of the plot and make a proposal to Death. They will ask the four of them to die together or survive as a group.

But the entity will show something that will make Neném change his mind and sacrifice himself in place of the three friends. The football player will see Bianca (Sara Vidal) in need of a heart transplant and will decide to donate his organ in order to save her daughter.