Naiara Azevedo has a million-dollar debt with a bank; know more

In the last week, the information that the BBB 2022 participant, Naiara Azevedo, has a million-dollar debt with a bank, shook the internet.

The news came to light after the public of the program placed Naiara in the group of millionaires who participate in this edition of the reality. What many did not know is that the singer’s millionaire value is currently in debt.

According to information, the artist who was successful singing “take a few 50 reais here”, has a debt of more than R$ 1 million that has been collected in court by Banco do Brasil.

The debt

The process against Naiara Azevedo began in the first half of 2021 through a request for extrajudicial execution against the sertaneja. The debt originates from an issue of a Bank Credit Note in the amount of R$ 864 thousand to settle a debt balance of R$ 739 thousand. The amount withdrawn would be paid in 95 installments of R$ 18,800.

According to the lawsuit, Naiara did not pay the installments and by December 2021 she already owed the amount of R$ 1,003,732.33.

Participation in the BBB can be a chance to boost your career

Naiara is going through a delicate moment in her career, in addition to the millionaire debt, the sertaneja does not have a hit on digital platforms and has lost listeners so that not even his debut on the highest-rated reality was able to leverage.

Recently, the singer starred in a controversy related to the release of a feat with the eternal queen of suffering, Marília Mendonça, who died last November. The partnership, recorded in 2020, would be launched during Naiara’s participation in BBB 22, which was not well regarded by Marília’s family and fans. The attitude was considered an appealing strategy by Naiara Azevedo’s team to link the image of the two artists during the reality show.

Despite the strategies to reignite the artist’s career, Naiara’s popularity has never been so low. At the beginning of the program, the sertaneja was considered a potential villain and displeased most of the viewers who only hope for her to stay in the house for entertainment.

No chance of winning the BBB Naiara seems to have no charisma even for the post reality show, otherwise, his participation could be considered a good strategy to get back on his feet financially, since many former participants are able to get advertising contracts that earn them more than the value of the program award.

Did you like the content? Follow @fdrnoticias on Instagram and FDR.com.br on Facebook to see the latest news that directly impacts your pocket and your rights.