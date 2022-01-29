Nath Finance says he already stayed with Maria

While Maria took general inside the house of “BBB 22” (TV Globo), an unexpected person admitted that she had already stayed with her sister before the program.

Nath Finanças, an influencer who teaches ordinary people to take care of their money, published a tweet aimed at the singer during the night. “Ooooo Maria, when you get back, we’ll finish what we started out here…”, he wrote.

Ooooo @eumaria when you come back, we will finish what we started out here…… — Nath Finance (@nathfinancas) January 29, 2022

She also commented on the kiss that the Globo actress gave singer Linn da Quebrada during the party: “Beautiful kiss that I wanted to be a part of”.

BBB22: Maria passes the squeegee, takes Eliezer and exchanges kisses with Linn da Quebrada Image: Reproduction/TV Globo

This morning, Nath commented on the repercussion of his posts. “I think it’s funny that I’m so low profile in my personal life that you guys are shocked that there is Nath Kisses and Singles,” he joked.

I think it’s funny that I’m so low profile in personal life that you guys are shocked that there is Nath Kisses and Singles lol https://t.co/9M3kl7CTvW — Nath Finance (@nathfinancas) January 29, 2022

Maria, who is bisexual, stayed with Lina and Eliezer at the party yesterday. The artist had already said that she wanted to be with a woman within the program.