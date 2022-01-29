NATO at the center of tension between the West and Russia over Ukraine | National Journal

In recent months, the world has followed the increase in tension between Russia and the United States and their allies. At the heart of this crisis are the Ukraine and the nato: the military alliance created by the United States in 1949. And this struggle for power and influence has historical roots.

US asks UN Security Council to meet to discuss Ukraine crisis

To better understand what’s going on – the chill half the world feels at this story – it’s important to first look at the map. THE Ukraine practically separates the Russia from the rest of Europe. It’s not just any territory.

As is well known, Russia and not only Europe, but a good part of the West, live provoking each other, accusing each other, measuring forces. Leaders meet. There is a diplomatic relationship – mainly commercial – but it often sparks. Accusations of espionage, political influence, that power game.

And when we talk about the West in this dispute, read mainly nato, the military alliance that today includes 30 countries. Among them, several powers: United States, Germany, UK, France.

The existence of NATO itself is a daily message to Russia that it has a military giant in its sights. THE nato was created during the Cold War, in 1949, in the capital of United States, Washington. On a Monday of that year, after many meetings, countries signed a pact basically to join forces and prevent the advance of socialist influence, which dominated eastern Europe after the Second World War.l.

With the end of the Soviet Union, in 1991, NATO began to work more to guarantee the economic and political interests of the countries that are part of the alliance. That’s where Ukraine comes in.

In the last 30, 40 years, NATO and the European Union have been approaching and seducing the countries of Central and Eastern Europe, which were part of or were influenced by the Soviet Union.

Thus, with an eye on more economic and political stability, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovenia and the Baltic countries, for example (Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania), gradually accepted to be part of NATO and/or the European Union – and always against Russia’s will. After all, Russians need an “area of ​​influence”. It’s a way of making a point.

In this story, Ukraine ends up being a stepping stone and, more than ever, a kind of red line established by the Russians. The Ukrainians have been moving closer to the European Union and the nato in the last years. But there is not a great consensus there about this movement.

Despite massive protests in 2013, in cities further west of the country, where most people would love to join the European Union, the eastern part is still closer to the Russians. It’s just that this is a story of neighbors who were once super friends. There is still a cultural, historical bond.

The territory where today is the Ukraine was part of the Russian Empire. Later, in 1919, the Ukraine got that name and became one of the republics of the Soviet Union. With the collapse of the bloc, the country became independent in the early 1990s. In other words, it is a young democracy – it is only 30 years old.

After those pro-European Union demonstrations in 2013, then Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych, an ally of the Russians, was removed from office and fled to Russia.

In 2014, troubled by the change in power in the neighboring country, the Russia decided to invade Ukrainian territory. the offensive resulted in the annexation of Crimea, a peninsula that is no longer part of the Ukraine.

At the time, the countries of nato condemned the invasion. You United States spoke of “violation of international law”. Since then, the region has lived in instability.

There are Russian separatists in Ukraine, groups that are in permanent conflict with the local army. Fourteen thousand people have already died.

A new Russian invasion of Ukraine would have global consequences, but especially for Europe. Political leaders continue to focus on this issue. It is not normal what has been happening in the last few months.

Since April 2021, Russia has been deploying troops close to the Ukrainian border. More recently, since late November, the broth has begun to thicken. The military presence increased, including joint military exercises with ally Belarus. Which, in practice, turns out to be intimidating. Tank fire, ship fire, heavy artillery. More than 100 thousand soldiers.

Russia has denied that it intends to invade Ukraine. At the same time, he makes demands: he wants NATO to stop this story of expanding towards the eastern countries and accuses the alliance of being “surrounding Russia”.