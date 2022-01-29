Nego do Borel mocks attachment of mansion for debt of R$ 27 thousand: ‘Can someone lend me?’ | celebrities



Nego do Borel – Reproduction/Instagram

Published 01/29/2022

Rio – Nego do Borel used his social media to play with the situation of a property he owns. A mansion of the singer in Recreio dos Bandeirantes, West Zone of Rio, may be subject to a lien for unpaid IPTU debts. Owing R$ 27,000, the singer reacted to the news in an ironic way in his Instagram Stories, where he published a photo of a news program that echoed the case.

“I broke. Can someone lend me 27 thousand?”, he wrote in the caption of the post, adding a sadness emoji, with the song “Deu Ruim” in the background. According to a decision by the Justice of Rio, the artist’s debt refers to the years 2017, 2018 and 2020, and Nego do Borel was even sought after by officials who were unsuccessful.

A court official will still be sent to the property to try to find Nego do Borel for the last time and the sentence can be reversed if the funkeiro pays the amount due within five working days. Otherwise, the artist’s mansion will be pawned and will undergo an appraisal for sale. Currently, the singer is in Rio de Janeiro and should perform, this Saturday, at an event in Vidigal.