Netflix releases this week (01/28/2022)

January is coming to an end, but the news from Netflix doesn’t stop. In the last full week of the month, the streaming platform brought several new series and new movies for you to watch over the weekend. So get ready for the marathon, because the Canaltech listed tips and listed all the news of the week on Netflix.

We start the list with cinematic tips: perfect enemy barely premiered and is already in the Top 3 of the most watched movies of the week. And it’s not for less: the long one delivers a lot of suspense for those who love those plots that even prevent you from blinking so you don’t miss a single detail.

In the story, we follow Jeremy when he meets Texel at an airport. He’s a successful guy and she insists on telling her life story, where Jeremy’s present and past connect, which makes this first meeting increasingly bizarre.

Speaking of suspense, the miniseries The Window Woman’s Neighbor is another highly anticipated Netflix debut. The production is a satire of The Woman at the Windowstarring Amy Adams, and follows the life of Anna (Kristen Bell), who has a summarized routine of looking out the window, with a broken heart and a glass of wine.

One day, a handsome neighbor (Tom Riley) and his daughter (Samsara Yett) move in across the street, and things seem to start to change. Until she witnesses a grisly murder… or is it just her imagination?

Speaking of series, Neymar: The Perfect Chaos is another great Netflix release. The production is shrouded in a lot of hype, especially after streamer Casimiro watched it with half a million viewers on Twitch, and it brings an intimate portrait of the life of Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior. Over three episodes, the series follows his rise to fame at Santos, his glory days at Barcelona, ​​the ups and downs with the Brazilian national team and Paris Saint-Germain and all his marketing work, led by his father.

Moving on, it’s time to say goodbye to The Sinner. After awards and a lot of recognition from subscribers, the Netflix original anthology reaches its fourth and final season. Now, the plot follows the story of a young mother who inexplicably stabs a stranger to death.

Once again, it’s up to likeable Detective Harry Ambrose to unravel the mystery of the case as he deals with past traumas.

Still in the climate of mystery and investigation, What a snare! takes us to Sicily, Italy, where two rather unlucky TV technicians stumble upon a crime scene, literally out of nowhere. With good doses of comedy, the episodes show the two trying to get rid, at any cost, of all suspicions, but the problem only gets bigger.

To close today’s list, the tip is All of us are Dead, a South Korean series that has hit the Netflix catalog and has everything to become your next addiction. The story follows a group of students who were trapped in a school invaded by zombies. Together, they must face great challenges if they are to survive.

Those were the tips Canaltech for you to enjoy the week’s releases on Netflix. However, the complete list with all the news can be found below. Check out!

