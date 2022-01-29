Netflix suffers court defeat in Queen’s Gambit lawsuit

US federal judge Virginia A. Phillips refused to dismiss a defamation lawsuit against Netflix filed by Georgian chess player Nona Gaprindashvili. The lawsuit revolves around scenes and information broadcast in the award-winning miniseries The Queen’s Gambit. With this decision, given last Thursday (27), the streaming giant will have to face a trial or sign a deal.

In September of last year, Nona filed a lawsuit alleging that the period drama made a “sexist” comment about her, in a line highlighted in the latest episode of The Queen’s Gambit. The sportswoman wants a repair worth US$ 5 million (R$ 27 million).

THE Netflix, then responded with a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing that the series is a product of fiction. He also appealed for the writers’ right to freedom of expression and creative license.

But the judge looked at the case differently. She was categorical in asserting that Nona’s complaint is pertinent, giving the victim a reason to complain about the fact that she was defamed. Virginia pointed out that works of fiction are not immune from defamation suits if there is denigration of real people.

understand the case

Ninth Gaprindashvilione of the best chess players in the world in the 1970s, was used as a reference in the participation of a narrator who was in the broadcast of a game of the character Beth Harmon (Anya Taylor-Joy).

He commented: “The only unusual thing about her [Beth], actually it’s your sex. And even this is not peculiar in Russia. There is Nona Gaprindashvili, but she is a women’s world champion and has never faced men.“

Nona Gaprindashvili during a chess match (Reproduction)

Nona argues that this remark from The Queen’s Gambit is “totally false as well as being grossly sexist and derogatory“, according to the process.

Here’s one of the caveats Nona makes. The game in question shown in the series was held in 1968. At that time, the chess player had already faced at least 59 men, ten of which were grandmasters.

The document attacks the streaming giant: “Netflix has blatantly and deliberately lied about Nona Gaprindashvili’s achievements just to add drama to the fictional story, to give the viewer the impression that no other woman has achieved the character’s feats.“

The sportswoman also points out that Netflix labeled her as Russian, given that she was born in Georgia. “Georgians suffered at the hands of Russia when the country was part of the Soviet Union. The nation was invaded and mistreated by Russia”, records the process.

