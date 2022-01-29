New embrace between the Pope and Edith Bruck: transmitting the memory to young people

On Remembrance Day, the new meeting in Santa Marta between Francisco and the Hungarian writer, a survivor of Auschwitz. More than an hour of conversation, between anecdotes, memories and exchange of gifts, in the presence of his assistant Olga and the director of L’Osservatore Romano, Andrea Monda.

Salvatore Cernuzio – Vatican News

The affection that unites them, since their first visit on February 20, 2021, is contained in the gift that the Pope offered him and in the words with which he accompanied the present. A woolen shawl, draped over her shoulders, saying, “It’s for warmth, because it’s cold now.” Edith Bruck, 90 years old, a Hungarian naturalized Italian, survivor of the horrors of six concentration camps, a precious witness of our time and internationally famous writer, had tried from the beginning to hold back her tears, but gave in to the Pope’s gift. and the delicacy with which he presented it. She was moved by the tenderness of a man who never hid his admiration for her and with whom, as she often says, he established a friendship made up of letters and phone calls.















Pope Francis with Bruck

Youth and memory



The tenderness was evident in the embrace with which Francisco welcomed the woman at Casa Santa Marta, on this symbolic day when the victims of the Shoah are commemorated. The meeting lasted about an hour in the presence of Olga, the writer’s Ukrainian assistant, and Andrea Monda, director of L’Osservatore Romano, who reported the details. There were many speeches, anecdotes and memories, but above all the theme of memory was central and the importance of transmitting it to this new generation of young people, who do not know history and are tormented by the ghosts of racism and anti-Semitism that seem to emerge. also from the web. “Both underlined the inestimable value of transmitting to the younger generation the memory of the past, even in its most painful aspects, so as not to fall back into the same tragedies”, reports the Vatican Press Office. “Men didn’t learn from their bad deeds. They didn’t learn from Auschwitz any more than they learned from Vietnam,” Bruck said in an interview with Vatican News yesterday.

The writer, a finalist for the Premio Strega, told Francisco everything she is doing. Not only his participation in important events, the hundreds of interviews he gave in recent days for Remembrance Day, but above all his ‘pilgrimages’ to schools in Rome to talk to children and young people and tell them what he saw, what you lost, what you discovered. A fundamental work for society but also for itself. “It does me good,” Edith Bruck told the Pope. And Francisco replied sympathetically that he had noticed that work is rejuvenating. What encourages the survivor is above all to see the “extraordinary effect” her words have on young people. “I would like to tell parents that their children are better than they think,” Bruck said, as reported by Monda. The Pope then reiterated, as he has done so many times in his speeches to young people, that it is essential to re-establish true communication between parents, grandparents, grandchildren, between the elderly and the new generations.















The Gift of “Bread Found”



The conversation went on for a long time. She interrupted herself in the moment of the gifts, dominated by the strong emotion of giving the Pope a braided bread, baked at home. It is this “lost bread”, the title of his famous novel, which his mother cooked shortly before being taken away by the Nazis, which today was presented to the Pope as “the bread found again”. The symbol, probably, of a recovered serenity despite the living memory of the bad lived. Everyone present tasted a piece.

In addition to the shawl, Francis gave his friend a medal made for him in Jerusalem, which greatly impressed Bruck. Bruck also left the Pontiff two books: “Letters to my mother”, in the new edition of Nave di Teseo, and a book of poems by Miklós Radnóti, the Hungarian poet “whose brilliant career – as Francis himself said in Budapest – was interrupted by the blind hatred of those who, just because he was of Jewish origin, first stopped him from teaching and then took him away from his family”. The poems were translated and edited by Bruck herself.











A hug and a prayer for Ukraine



Another hug marked the meeting, in addition to the woman’s tears and the Pope’s compliments for her intelligence and lucidity. There was also a brief exchange of words with the assistant, from Ukraine, who asked the Pope for prayers for her country. And Francis assured that he is praying.

The first date in 2021



Pope Francis first met Edith Bruck last year. He had visited her in her apartment in the center of Rome, after reading a moving interview in the newspaper L’Osservatore Romano in which she recounted the depth of the abyss she and her family lived through during the time of Nazi persecution. “I came here to thank you for your testimony and to pay tribute to the people martyred by the madness of Nazi populism, and I sincerely repeat the words that I uttered from my heart at Yad Vashem and that I repeat before every person who, like you, suffered so much because of this: Lord forgiveness in the name of humanity”, Pope Francis said on that occasion. Words that the Pontiff never stopped repeating and just yesterday, at the end of the general audience, he defined them as a “black page” in human history marked by “an indescribable cruelty”.