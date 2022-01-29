new Kombi has interior spotted in Europe

The Nova Kombi is coming and will have a well-elaborated version for passengers, according to a snapshot taken in Spain.

The production version of the ID concept. Buzz is ready, but she’s been running around camouflaged to promote herself in Europe.

In images that circulate on forums and websites, the ID. Buzz even shows details of the interior, as in these photos.

By the standard of finish, it is noted that this version of the Nova Kombi will be equivalent to the proposal of the Multivan, with seven modular seats and luggage compartment with floor adjustment.

With a clear finish and a choice of different shades for the panel, the production ID.Buzz must offer several possibilities for customers.

The digital cluster integrated into the steering column is also very interesting, with the standard multimedia of the ID line beside it.

The retractable cup holder and the modular console, close by, will also increase the comfort on board, as it is an essentially family vehicle.

With good internal space, the ID.Buzz will be a product appreciated by those who need space and comfort, in addition to connectivity, with OTA update and driver assistance features.

Made in Hannover, the minivan will be either rear- or dual-engine, with a possible starting 203 horsepower in this configuration, as well as 299 horsepower with AWD traction.

The van version should start at 148 horsepower. In both options, the batteries will be 58 kWh or 77 kWh, standardized in the ID family.

With this, the Nova Kombi should restart its career in an all-electric reality, bringing autonomy from 400 km to 500 km, on average.

For now, it is not yet known how it will be received in the European and American markets, its main target in the foreign market.

Unprecedented, an electric minivan and a van version can move even some competitors in the same direction.

In addition to the two variants, ID.Buzz will also have a third, autonomous driving and associated with the MOIA sharing program.

This will be left for later, due to the rules of circulation of cars with this technology and the improvement of it.

