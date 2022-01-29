New rules for food stamps and meal vouchers come into effect

Companies were given a deadline to adapt to the new changes. See what changes for the contract worker.

Published 01/28/2022 at 07:57

Renato Soares

If you haven’t been following the latest updates involving labor rules, know that the federal government has established significant changes in relation to the benefits of food stamp and meal ticket.

The novelties were published as part of Decree nº 10.854/21, whose rules imply significant changes not only for workers, but also for employers, companies responsible for the vouchers and commercial food establishments.

It is important to highlight that, with the action, the government’s objective is to expand the market for food stamp companies, which for many years has been operating in a concentrated and vertical manner.

Changes in food stamps

Check out what has changed in benefits for:

The workers

  • According to the decree, commercial establishments that use food stamps as a form of payment must accept all cards without restriction or brand distinction.
  • Card operators must authorize credits accumulated with a particular brand to be transferred free of charge to the card of another.
  • Workers can go to establishments that are closer to their home, and spend with lower values ​​of the products, without having to worry about whether or not the store accepts the food stamp flag.

Companies

  • Institutions that offer food or meal vouchers to their employees cannot request or receive discounts when hiring benefits operators. The aim is to prioritize hiring that are more advantageous for the contractor, rather than those that guarantee more discounts.
  • All companies registered in the Worker’s Food Program (PAT) are subject to the new rules imposed by the decree.
  • The deadline for making the changes is already valid and companies have until May 2023 to adapt.

