Non-binary, transvestite and more: On Trans Visibility Day, community members explain terms | Paraiba Valley and Region

This Saturday (29) is National Trans Day of Visibility . Artists, activists, businessmen, public servants – masculine, feminine and in neutral language – they are in various spaces, but they still need to fight for respect.

Recently, with the participation of Linn da Quebrada in the BBB, the discussion about treatment pronouns and respect for gender identity arose. Transsexuality reflects how a person identifies, which is different from the sex at birth.

THE g1 invited transsexuals to talk about the issues. For Brunielly Vieira, a trans activist, there is openness to dialogue, but what doesn’t fit is disrespect. “We are a community open to dialogue, what we do not tolerate is disrespect masked as ignorance”, she says. See the videos below.

What is non-binary and what are the pronouns?

National Trans Visibility Day: what is gender identity and what are the pronouns?

Ruya Carlos Santos Dutra is a dancer and cultural producer in São José dos Campos. She identifies herself as non-binary. This means that she is not perceived as belonging to one gender exclusively. That is, their gender identity and gender expression is not limited to masculine and feminine.

She explains that when people understand what gender identity is, they come to understand how a person should be treated.

“It is important to ask how the person recognizes himself and respect that decision using the right pronouns”, he explains.

Trans people live under ‘fragile tolerance’, says researcher who accounted for 140 deaths in 2021

SP is the Brazilian state that recorded the most deaths of trans people in 2021 for the 3rd year in a row, says survey

National Trans Visibility Day: trans explains the difference between transvestite or transsexual?

According to Brunielly, transvestite was the term used until the 1960s to identify people who cross-dress as the opposite sex. The name was closely linked to sex workers and later to separate people who had sex reassignment surgery from those who did not.

“The name is a historical process and for a long time it was used as an offense. Today, we took this term for ourselves, which has the same meaning as transsexual”, he explains.

Brunielly says that prostitution was and still is common among transsexuals due to social invisibility. From prostitution to drug trafficking, the now entrepreneur of a beauty brand emphasizes that the opportunity for employment and access to basic rights is the only way to get these people out of this ‘sentence’.

In her presentation at BBB, artist Linn da Quebrada said: “I’m not a man, I’m not a woman, I’m a transvestite”. Days later, the mistake of the confinement companions – when treating her with male pronouns – generated discussion on social networks.

Linn da Quebrada explains ‘She’ tattoo and says: ‘I want to be treated in female pronouns’

National Trans Visibility Day: what is transphobia?

Diego Pujol is a trans man who discovered himself at the age of 23. He says that when he decided to transition, with the beginning of the hormonal process, he was a victim of transphobia. According to the law, transphobia is “ratifying, inducing or inciting discrimination or prejudice based on a person’s sexual orientation”. The action became a crime in 2019, after a decision by the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

Despite this, according to a dossier produced by the National Association of Transvestites and Transsexuals of Brazil (Antra) in 2021, 140 trans people were murdered in the country in 2021, 135 transvestites and transgender women, and 5 trans men and transmale people.

For the 13th year, Brazil continued to be the country where this population is most killed, followed by Mexico and the United States, according to the NGO Transgender Europe (TGEU).

Diego warns not to reduce gender crimes.

“Transphobia is not just assaulting, but not respecting, humiliating and taking away from trans people their rights”.

Understand definitions of gender identities such as ‘cis’, ‘trans’ and ‘non-binary’