‘Nos Tempos do Imperador’: Kiss between Vitória and Clemência becomes a topic on the web | Television

Published 01/28/2022 19:56
Rio – This Friday (28), the second lesbian kiss in a plot of six, on TV Globo was shown. After the network showed the scene between the characters of Bia Arantes and Anajú Dorigon in “Orfãos da Terra”, it was the turn of Maria Clara Gueiros and Dani Barros, who play, respectively, Vitória and Clemência, in “Nos Tempos do Imperador”, star in the moment.
victory and mercy served soooo much today #NosTemposDoEmperador pic.twitter.com/4nnm9yDiog
— ju (@xNoveleira) January 28, 2022
SHOCKED THE TRADITIONAL BRAZILIAN FAMILY FULL SIX
PM
and so the novel was retaken
the scene was beautiful#NosTemposDoEmperador pic.twitter.com/CYYq301Usu
—hachi (@bigmotherfck) January 28, 2022
The plot twist of #NosTemposDoEmperador it was them leaving enemies who dispute the boring quinzinho for two in love with each other
And I loved this new couple pic.twitter.com/RRMx1zFaN4
— シMaria nico bday!! (@Lukitaee) January 28, 2022
the kiss of mercy and victory in the times of the emperor, my god i love them pic.twitter.com/EEwZJvl5j8
— ؘ (@jennfcastillo) January 28, 2022