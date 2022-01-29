‘Nos Tempos do Imperador’: Kiss between Vitória and Clemência becomes a topic on the web | Television



Soap opera shows lesbian kiss between Vitória and Clemência – Reproduction / TVGlobo

Soap opera shows lesbian kiss between Vitória and ClemênciaReproduction / TVGlobo

Published 01/28/2022 19:56

Rio – This Friday (28), the second lesbian kiss in a plot of six, on TV Globo was shown. After the network showed the scene between the characters of Bia Arantes and Anajú Dorigon in “Orfãos da Terra”, it was the turn of Maria Clara Gueiros and Dani Barros, who play, respectively, Vitória and Clemência, in “Nos Tempos do Imperador”, star in the moment.

Netizens celebrated the exhibition of the scene and the representation of the LGBTQIA+ community in a period soap opera. “SHAKEN THE TRADITIONAL BRAZILIAN FAMILY IN FULL SIX IN THE AFTERNOON. And so the soap opera was retaliated. The scene was beautiful”, wrote an internet user. “The plot twist of #NosTemposDoImperador was them leaving enemies who compete for the boring quinzinho for two in love with each other. And I loved this new couple”, said another.

victory and mercy served soooo much today #NosTemposDoEmperador pic.twitter.com/4nnm9yDiog — ju (@xNoveleira) January 28, 2022