Not on the 2022 PIS allowance list? See what to do – 01/29/2022 – Market

Payment of the PIS/Pasep salary bonus starts on February 8 and workers may be without the benefit of up to R$ 1,212 for two reasons: because they do not meet the requirements or because the employer did not correctly inform the data in Rais (Annual Report of Social Information) or on eSocial, the government’s platform for labor obligations, according to the Ministry of Labor and Social Security.

The consultation of the PIS (Social Integration Program) and Pasep (Public Servant Asset Formation Program) allowance for 2022 is now released in the Digital Work Card application, which shows whether or not the worker is entitled to receive payment . According to the Ministry of Labor and Welfare, not meeting any of the requirements is the main reason why workers do not have their names included in the pay list.

I meet the requirements, but I will not receive the allowance. What to do?

For workers who have complied with the requirements, but found that they are not qualified, the ministry recommends checking with their employer whether the information for the 2020 base year has been correctly provided in Rais, in accordance with Decree No. 76,900, of December 23, 1975, or on eSocial, pursuant to Decree No. 8,373, of December 11, 2014.

If the employer has not delivered the declaration, or has done so late, omitting information or including false or inaccurate declaration, the establishment is subject to a fine, according to the ministry.

To file a complaint for failure to provide information, you must access the government’s labor complaints portal.

If the employer has correctly declared the information, the worker can request clarification about his situation through the website www.gov.br, by calling 158 or at the agencies of the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, in the states.

Who is eligible for the 2022 allowance?

To be eligible to receive the allowance in 2022, the year in which payment will be made in relation to work performed in 2020, the following requirements must be met:

Be registered in the PIS/Pasep program or in the Cnis for at least five years — that is, the first formal job must have taken place in 2015 or earlier

Have worked for at least 30 days, consecutive or not, with a formal contract in 2020, for employers who contribute to PIS or Pasep

Have received up to two average minimum wages of monthly remuneration in the period worked, which correspond to R$ 2,090, considering the minimum wage of R$ 1,045 in force in 2020

Have your data reported by the employer (legal entity or government) correctly in Rais or eSocial of the base year considered for calculation (2020)

How to access the PIS allowance consultation by cell phone

Install the official Digital Work Card application (if you already have it, you will need to update it)

Access the system with your CPF number and gov.br password. If it’s your first time, register

Click on the “Benefits” icon in the lower right corner

In “Salary Allowance”, it will appear if you are qualified or not

Who is not entitled to the salary bonus

domestic servant;

rural workers employed by individuals;

urban workers employed by individuals;

workers employed by a natural person equivalent to a legal entity

how much will be paid

The amount of the salary bonus changes according to the number of months worked in 2020. If the beneficiary worked throughout 2020, he will receive a minimum wage, which in 2022 is R$1,212. If you worked one month, you will receive R$ 101. The salary bonus is one of the benefits linked to the value of the minimum wage.

The government will also pay the old salary bonus, referring to 2019, for those who did not withdraw the money within the deadline until June 2021. A total of R$ 208 million is forgotten and can be withdrawn by 320 thousand workers, on the same calendar dates of 2022 releases.

See this year’s payment schedule:

PIS PAID IN CAIXA TO WORKER WITH SIGNED CARD

born in receive from receive until January 08/02/2022 12/29/2022 February 02/10/2022 12/29/2022 March 02/15/2022 12/29/2022 April 02/17/2022 12/29/2022 May 02/22/2022 12/29/2022 June 02/24/2022 12/29/2022 July 03/15/2022 12/29/2022 August 03/17/2022 12/29/2022 September 03/22/2022 12/29/2022 October 03/24/2022 12/29/2022 November 03/29/2022 12/29/2022 December 03/31/2022 12/29/2022

PASEP PAID BY BANCO DO BRASIL TO PUBLIC SERVANTS