NVIDIA studies technology that improves ray tracing performance by 20%

The solution requires a change in the architecture of GPUs to perform at their full potential

One of the pioneers in the development of hardware solutions dedicated to Ray Tracing, NVIDIA is studying ways to increase technology performance by up to 20%. The company’s researchers released on January 13 the research of the architecture improvement called Subwarp Interleaving, which promises to make working with real-time lighting solutions easier.

As described by the company, the solution involves some improvements in the microstructure of its hardware and, to show its true potential, will have to be used on an entirely new board architecture. During their research, those responsible used a modified version of Turing which, while it showed performance gains, did so to a limited extent.

In other words, if Subwarp Interleaving becomes a standard within NVIDIA, the technology should only have a real effect on the next generation of GPUs after Lovelace — which should arrive in 2022 with the RTX 40 commercial seal. According to the researchers, a change in architecture is necessary due to the fact that the way video cards currently work directly interferes with ray tracing performance.

NVIDIA bets on better resource management

According to the study published by NVIDIA, traditional GPUs group threads into pools (called warps by the company) using a single command counter, and process them using the Single Instruction, Multiple Threads (SIMT) system. While on traditional graphics cards this results in improved performance, the technique implies a loss of performance when ray tracing comes into play.



– Continues after advertising –

The technique implies partial downtime due to uneven distribution of tasks across the hardware, which can be resolved by thread-independent processing. Subwarp Interleaving is proposed to allow resources to be released as a pool is finished (and there is no other scheduled), being redirected to other active pools.

In practice, this means performance gains ranging from 6.3% to up to 20% when using Ray Tracing technology — which implies greater performance in games, for example. While NVIDIA has yet to disclose whether it will use the discovery in practice, the chances are high that it will show up — in an improved form — in its future generations of GPUs.

…..

Thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: Tom’s Hardware, NVIDIA