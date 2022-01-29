Omicron 2 already grows faster than 1st subvariant | World-News | Online Diary

A few days after the discovery of the Ômicron variant of the covid-19 virus in Africa, two subvariants of the new strain were discovered: BA.1 and BA.2. At that time, BA.1 was responsible for the highest number of infections, while BA.2 was much rarer and did not attract the attention of scientists.

However, the current situation of the pandemic in some countries, such as Denmark, shows that the number of infections caused by BA.2 is growing. In the country, the cases of the Ômicron subvariant are already around 45%, before, the prevalence was 20%.

In other countries, such as Sweden and Norway, and others outside Scandinavia, such as the United Kingdom, have also seen the number of infections caused by BA.2 increase. New cases of the subvariant are estimated to be doubling every four days.

BA.2 dominance

If this pace, BA.2 should become dominant in Denmark as early as February. However, in the UK, the strain accounts for about 1.5% of all cases. Therefore, even if the growth rate remains constant, the subvariant should not become dominant anytime soon.

According to the researchers, BA.2 has a series of genetic changes compared to BA.1, including the spike protein, which is used by the virus to infect human cells. These changes make the subvariant especially dangerous, as most vaccines have the spike protein.

Because of these genetic alterations, BA.2 has been called a “stealth omicron” because it is more difficult to identify. BA.1 has a mutation that makes it visible in PCR tests, however, BA.2 does not have this mutation, which makes genetic sequencing necessary for its detection.

According to the Danish health authorities, initial analyzes did not show an increase in the number of hospitalizations for BA.2 compared to BA.1. The next step is to test underlining with vaccine-induced antibodies.

The results have not yet been released, however, it is expected that the immunizers will have a positive effect against severe forms of the disease caused by the subvariant.