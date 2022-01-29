Ômicron: sore throat becomes most common symptom of the new variant of covid – 01/29/2022

Some studies indicate that the omicron is more likely to infect the throat than the lungs.

About two months after being identified for the first time in Brazil, the omicron variant is already prevalent in cases of covid-19 in the country, according to information released at the press conference of the Ministry of Health on January 11.

Although the symptoms are not that different from those caused by other variants, there are subtle changes in the way the disease is presented, and many of the patients infected in the new wave have similar reports: the symptom of a sore throat before most other signs of covid -19 appear.

What do the studies say?

Data from the Zoe COVID Symptom Study, a project that records, via smartphone, how hundreds of thousands of infected people are feeling in the UK, indicates that by the end of December, 57% of people with an omicron reported sore throats.

Some scientific evidence indicates that the omicron is more likely to infect the throat than the lungs, which may explain why it appears to be a more infectious variant, but perhaps contributing to the lower incidence of deaths than other versions of the virus – hypotheses that are still being studied with large groups of people.

A small study released in early January, still in pre-print format (still without peer review, in which other scientists evaluate the content), shows that, in a person infected with the omicron, the viral load peaks in saliva. one to two days before peaking in the nose area.

Another small analysis was carried out in Norway, with 66 people who were infected with the omicron variant after attending a Christmas party, and the results indicate that 72% developed a sore throat lasting an average of three days. Most had been vaccinated with two doses of an immunizer with mRNA technology (as is the case with the Pfizer vaccine distributed in Brazil).

Why does the omicron cause a sore throat in most people?

Studies are still lacking for science to arrive at a concrete answer.

“It seems that the variant has a preference for cells in the upper area – throat, sinuses and oropharynx, although there is still a lack of information to prove and indicate why. These are areas where serious complications are rarer”, points out Larissa Camargo, an otorhinolaryngologist at Hospital Santa Lúcia, in Brasília, who has treated dozens of patients with symptoms caused by covid-19 in the nose and throat.

Omicron is already the prevalent variant in cases of covid-19 in Brazil Image: Getty Images

According to infectologist Evaldo Stanislau Affonso de Araújo, a member of the board of SPI (São Paulo Society of Infectious Diseases), in this area where the virus replicates intensely, the amygdala is inflamed as a defense mechanism.

“And that’s why pain arises, one of the defense signs. It’s the most plausible explanation for the high viral load present in this region.”

At the end of 2021, analyzes carried out in animal models showed that replication of the omicron variant was much more intense in the bronchi than in the lung – corroborating the idea of ​​the virus’ “preference” to remain in the upper airway.

But the animal data should not be considered definitive.

“The results are not translatable to humans and may even give the wrong idea that the variant is milder, when the main cause of the symptoms being less severe is the high percentage of vaccinated people”, points out André Giglio Bueno , infectious disease physician, curator of the HubCovid project, which seeks to inform about the disease, and professor of the discipline of infectology at the Faculty of Medicine at PUC/Campinas.

What to do to improve the sore throat caused by the omicron?

The otorhinolaryngologist Larissa Camargo explains that, as with other mild symptoms, the strategy is to control the pain and discomfort of signs such as nasal congestion and runny nose.

“With medical indication, anti-inflammatory drugs, nasal and oral corticosteroids can be used, and nasal lavage is recommended as a saline solution.”

Omicron Symptoms Other Than Sore Throat

Symptoms can appear between two days and two weeks after exposure to the virus. Among the most common are:

– Muscle or body pain;

– Headache

– extreme tiredness

– Fever

– Chills

– Cough

– Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

– Sore throat

– Congestion or runny nose

– Nausea or vomiting

– Diarrhea

– Loss of taste or smell

Symptoms tend to be milder for those who are vaccinated?

Yes. “The main benefit of the vaccine is to reduce the risk of needing hospitalization and death. The immunizing agent makes the infection lighter, making symptoms that could be more lasting or intense to be mild”, points out Bueno.

Isolation guidelines have recently changed

According to updates made by the Ministry of Health on January 10, the isolation time can be reduced for those who have been infected by the coronavirus.

The covid vaccine makes the infection lighter Image: Getty Images

The isolation of mild and moderate cases should be done for 7 days, as long as the person has not had respiratory symptoms and fever for at least 24 hours and does not need to use antipyretics.

Those who perform a test (RT-PCR or rapid antigen test) with a negative result on the 5th day will be able to leave the isolation, before the deadline of 7 days, provided they do not have respiratory symptoms and fever for at least 24 hours.

For those who on the 7th day still have symptoms, a new test is required.

If the result is negative, the person must wait until 24 hours have passed without respiratory symptoms and fever, and without the use of antipyretic, to leave the isolation.

If the diagnosis is positive, isolation should be maintained for at least 10 days from the onset of symptoms.

As in other cases, the isolation can be done as long as there are no respiratory symptoms and fever, and without the use of antipyretic, for at least 24 hours.

