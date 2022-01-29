On the eve of her wedding, Jojo Todynho opens her heart: ‘It’s really love’ | celebrities



Jojo Todynho with her fiance, Lucas Souza – Reproduction

Published 01/28/2022 16:15 | Updated 01/28/2022 16:28

Rio – Jojo Todynho used Instagram Stories, this Friday (28), to talk about her marriage to Lucas Souza, which takes place next Saturday. The couple has been together for four months.

“Tomorrow I’ll marry a special person who takes great care of me. Thank God he has his profession, he doesn’t need me for any f***ing. It’s really love. People think that only poor people live in true love If you have a good life, in their eyes, you will only get people to enjoy what you have”, said the singer.

Jojo Todynho revealed that the idea of ​​holding the wedding party came after contracting the covid-19 virus. “I wasn’t going to do anything. I was going to sign and travel, then I got covid. […] Lucas almost died. He was like, ‘Oh my God, my life savings,'” he said.

The couple announced their engagement in December and the singer took advantage of the eve of the union to counter comments that said they believed it was too early for the two to get married. “No one has to find anything. It’s my life, I decide what’s early or what’s late for me”, she countered.