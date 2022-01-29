On Trans Visibility Day, transgender women share hardships and joys: ‘There is a rainbow’ | Santa Catarina

Almost a year ago, Sofia Albuquerck and her twin sister, Mayla Phoebe de Rezende, 20, went to Blumenau, in the Itajaí Valley, to undergo sex reassignment surgery. They told their story and were an inspiration to other young women in the same situation.

On the activism side, DJ Lirous K’yo Fonseca Ávila and psychoanalyst Kelly Vieira Meira, both 39 years old, found in helping each other a form of citizenship, solidarity and resistance.

This Saturday (29), when Brazil celebrates the Trans Day of Visibility, Sofia, Lirous and Kelly recount the difficulties, but also the joys they experienced. And they reflect on the prejudice of society over the years.

“Nothing is permanent except change. Hard times happen every day, but after a rain, there’s a rainbow. Never stop existing, always keep moving forward”, said Sofia.

Sofia Albuquerck wrote a letter to her father. She tries to rekindle bonds, which have changed after her transition. “My parents were always suspicious of our effeminate ways,” she reported. The sisters are from the city of Tapira, in the interior of Minas Gerais.

The family discovery came when the twins were 10 years old. On Sofia’s cell phone, they found a message that said she liked boys.

“They said I was going to live with my father, to have a male presence in my life. He hinted that he didn’t accept homosexuals in the family. Our relationship changed a lot. He didn’t expect that, he still thinks I would go back to being gay. who I was before. My father respects me, treats me as his daughter, but our relationship is not the same as when I was little”, said Sofia.

At school, the twins found support, but also affronts. “In high school, the people in my class understood. There were people outside who were bullying me, especially at the beginning of the transition, when I grew out my hair,” she said. There was also a teacher who insisted on calling her by her given name, which has also happened in a hospital.

“The doctor refused to call me by name. On the SUS card [Sistema Único de Saúde]already had the social name, but she was refusing”, he recalled. In this case, her mother intervened to defend her. She was 16 years old.

Case of trans twins becomes inspiration for other young women

Trans twin talks about the future: ‘I’ve barely started my fight’

If there were difficulties at school, at work Sofia had her identity recognized. “Everyone treated me very well, by my social name. Nobody at the company knew my old name, except HR and people who already knew me before,” she said.

She worked as a young apprentice in the administration of a company in Tapira from 17 to 19 years old. A week after leaving this job, she had the surgery in Blumenau.

Sofia is currently studying civil engineering in Minas Gerais. Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, she never went to the university in person. “Some people know and some people don’t,” she said.

2 of 5 Sofia Albuquerck (left) with her sister, Mayla Phoebe de Rezende — Photo: Nadson de Souza/Disclosure Sofia Albuquerck (left) with her sister, Mayla Phoebe de Rezende — Photo: Nadson de Souza/Disclosure

She also found respect in romantic relationships. “I started dating when I was 18. He really accepted, recognized me for who I really am. Unfortunately, it didn’t work out”, she said.

About this, she always advises honesty with the partner.

“I think it’s super essential. Sometimes people think ‘I’m going to have surgery, I don’t need to tell you’. By doing that, you’ll be fooling yourself, you won’t be being honest with yourself, you’ll always be afraid of him finding out”, stated.

“I think it’s right to tell. It doesn’t have to be on the first date. You don’t know if it will work out on a first date. But whenever you feel comfortable, tell him,” she advised.

About trans visibility, she believes it is improving. “Today we have more content about it. In the past, I couldn’t even have the surgery at 18. I did it when I was 19, I already have my social name. But the system is not perfect, it has several loopholes,” she said.

She believes that it is necessary to have more access to sex readjustment surgeries via SUS and better sex education for young people. “School does not teach respect for others. There are men who only like men, women who only like women, this is normal”, she said.

‘You are not alone’

If Sofia and Mayla’s family saw through a cell phone that the sisters were different in some way, the availability of technology and information was not the same for trans people who discovered themselves a few decades ago.

3 of 5 DJ Lirous K’yo Fonseca Ávila — Photo: Tiago Ghizoni/NSC DJ Lirous K’yo Fonseca Ávila — Photo: Tiago Ghizoni/NSC

Lirous told a little about the process of self-knowledge.

“It was a time without much information. It was what I could see on street corners, on TV, which to this day is still stereotyped. I had an extremely religious upbringing, which made it difficult for me to have access to this information. [sobre transexualidade]”, he reported.

“After I was 10 years old, I saw that there is a big difference in my relationship. I didn’t have representation by letters, so first I defined myself as gay, to later understand that I’m trans. The gay box didn’t fit me, it didn’t define me truth,” he continued.

March 8: Trans women talk about achievements in SC

Trans people live under ‘fragile tolerance’, says researcher

As a result, she had to “come out” twice for her family. “I came out as gay. Then I had to explain ‘look, I’m not gay, it’s different’. These are very difficult conversations, very painful, especially with religious families,” she said.

Despite the initial difficulties, Lirous had the support of her parents, which she needed when she moved from Rio Grande do Sul to Florianópolis. In the job market, she faced prejudices.

“I need to study three times more, to show that my work is excellent. It’s very gratifying, but, on the other hand, any mistake is not talked about in the same way, they always say “it’s the transvestite”, I’m disqualified [pelos outros]”, he reported.

In activism and volunteer work, Lirous has found a way to help other LGBTQIA+ people. “I didn’t want anyone to go through what I went through,” she said. She is the general coordinator of the Association for the Defense of Human Rights (Adeh), in Florianópolis, and a social worker.

“I don’t know how to do anything else, it’s very intrinsic to me. We help people with greater social vulnerability, we welcome victims of violence, from all possible scenarios. We have a group of psychologists, social workers. We do the work of going to the police station, assistant in the BO [boletim de ocorrência]body recognition, communication between parents, family and delegate”, said Lirous.

4 of 5 Kelly Vieira Meira, activist — Photo: Kelly Vieira Meira/Personal archive Kelly Vieira Meira, activist — Photo: Kelly Vieira Meira/Personal archive

Who also found happiness in activism was Kelly Vieira Meira. In addition to administrative work at a basic health unit in Greater Florianópolis, she is the general coordinator of Estrela Guia – Association for Citizenship and Sexual Rights. “It gave me life, the possibility of being a citizen,” she said.

“A way of existing, resisting and being able to enjoy life. Learning to put yourself in the other’s shoes. If you take the ground away from me, you take the ground away for everyone”, he said.

At work, she encountered difficulties, but stated that “I think we have gained space”. “I am welcomed by the employees. But we realize that, for the public, there is something exotic,” she said.

For anyone discovering themselves as a trans person, Lirous advises. “Keep calm. Try to seek information, find other people like her, other institutions, like Adeh in Floripa. Be prepared to talk to parents and family members. Don’t get frustrated with the difficulties in the states, in the professional. Be focused”, he said.

Lirous K’yo Fonseca Ávila gives advice to those who are discovering themselves as trans people

“You are not alone. It is a condition, not a choice. You will have to know how to deal with it. There is prejudice. If you accept yourself, you can alleviate suffering”, he concluded.

Is there a difference between trans and transvestites?

There is no differentiation between transgender, or transsexual, and transvestite, Lirous said.

“It’s the transvestite, the transvestite doesn’t exist. It’s a national identity, it only exists in Brazil. The term is ours. The term transsexual comes imported”, he explained.

“The transvestite is a political genre, especially peripheral transvestites,” added Lirous.

5 out of 5 Transgender is a person who identifies with the opposite gender they were born to. It has nothing to do with sexual orientation. — Photo: Alexandre Mauro / G1 Transgender is a person who identifies with the opposite gender they were born to. It has nothing to do with sexual orientation. — Photo: Alexandre Mauro / G1

Country that kills the most transsexuals

Despite advances, there is still a lot of prejudice in the country towards transgender people. Brazil maintains the position of the country that kills the most transsexuals in the world, ahead of Mexico and the United States, according to November 2021 data from the NGO Transgender Europe (TGEU).

Understand definitions of gender identities such as ‘cis’, ‘trans’ and ‘non-binary’

The report by the National Association of Transvestites and Transsexuals of Brazil (Antra) points out that, in 2021, 140 trans people were murdered in the country, 135 transvestites and transgender women, and 5 trans men and transmale people.

As there is no official data on the subject, the research is based on information found in public agencies, non-governmental organizations, reports and reports from people close to the victims.

VIDEOS: Most watched g1 SC in the last 7 days