Oral antiviral for COVID-19 has positive results against micron – Sade

Preclinical studies demonstrate that molnupiravir, an antiviral against COVID-19, remained active against the SARS-CoV-2 variant in vitro (photo: Pexes)

the american pharmaceutical MSD (Merck Sharp & Dohme) and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics today announced data from six preclinical studies demonstrating that molnupiravir, an antiviral drug against COVID-19, remained active against the SARS-CoV-2 micron variant (B1. 1,529) in vitro.

“These findings from multiple studies in vitro independent studies showed that molnupiravir has consistent antiviral activity against the globally circulating micron variant. It therefore brings additional confidence in the potential of molnupiravir as an important treatment option for adults with mild-to-moderate Covid-19,” said Dean Y. Li, Chair of Clinical Research at MSD.

The studies in vitro were conducted independently by researchers from institutions in six countries: Belgium, the Czech Republic, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands and the United States. The studies established cellular assays to assess the antiviral activity of molnupiravir and other antiviral agents against variants of SARS-CoV-2 of concern, including the micron.

“Based on its mechanism of action, together with these findings demonstrating in vitro activity in several variants, including micron, we predict that molnupiravir will remain active against variants and be an important tool in the fight against COVID-19,” said Wendy Holman, executive director of Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.

MSD is developing molnupiravir in collaboration with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and has been authorized for use in more than 12 countries, including the US, UK and Japan.

Other worrisome variants

The results of the Phase 3 MoVe-OUT study were published in the New England Journal of Medicine, as previously announced. In MOVe-OUT, the efficacy of molnupiravir treatment was consistent across patient subgroups, including those infected with SARS-CoV-2, Delta, Gamma, and Mu variants of concern. Among the randomized population with available viral sequencing data (55.3%), the three most common Sars-Cov-2 variants were Delta (58.1%), Mu (20.5%) and Gamma (10.7% ).

On MSD’s global efforts to accelerate access to molnupiravir following regulatory authorizations or approvals

Global access has been a priority for MSD and Ridgeback. The companies are committed to providing access to molnupiravir globally through a comprehensive delivery and access approach. This included the production at risk of producing millions of treatments; tiered pricing based on governments’ ability to fund health care; signing supply agreements with governments; allocation of up to 3 million treatments for distribution through UNICEF and from the Act Accelerator Therapeutics Partnership; and granting voluntary licenses to generic manufacturers and to the Medicines Patent Pool (Medicines Patent Pool) to make generic molnupiravir available in more than 100 low- and middle-income countries following local regulatory authorizations or approvals.

Negotiation for access in Brazil

MSD has been in advanced talks with Fiocruz (Fundao Oswaldo Cruz), since January 2021, to define a technical cooperation model through its Institute of Technology in Pharmaceuticals (Farmanguinhos/Fiocruz). The ongoing negotiations between Fiocruz and MSD include the possibility of future studies to evaluate the antiviral in the fight against other viral infections, such as dengue and chikungunya.

The company continues to discuss additional measures and collaborations to accelerate broad and global access to the antiviral molnupiravir.