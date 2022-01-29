Out of control, Elon Musk’s Space X rocket will crash into the Moon

Almost seven years ago, SpaceX, the space exploration company owned by entrepreneur Elon Musk, launched the Falcon 9 rocket. After completing its mission, the machine ran out of fuel to return to Earth, and is now in collision course with the moon.

The good news is that the effects will be small. According to astronomer Jonathan McDowell of the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, “he is dead” and continues “just following the laws of gravity.

The rocket’s components joined tons of space junk formed by equipment that had run out of power to return and now wanders through space.

“Over the decades, there were maybe 50 large objects that we totally lost control of. This may have happened several times before, we just didn’t notice. This would be the first confirmed case.”

Falcon 9

The machine was part of a space exploration program by the billionaire owner of SpaceX. The company’s main objective is to transport humans to live on other planets.

Journalist Eric Berger announced the “death” of the Falcon 9 to Ars Technica, while data analyst Bill Gray released the information on his blog.

Impact

According to Professor McDowell, the collision should occur on March 4, generating a small crater on the surface of the Moon. The impact will hit the far side of the Earth’s natural satellite.

“He’s basically an empty four-ton metal tank with a rocket engine in the back. So if you imagine throwing that at a rock at 5,000 miles per hour (8,000 km per hour), it’s not going to be a happy event.”

Until then, what remains of the Falcon 9 rocket continues to orbit through space, making its way to the Moon.