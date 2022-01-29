Palmeiras refused Ajax’s millionaire proposal for a young man from the base because he has Flamengo as a target, says journalist

According to information from journalist Jorge Nicola, Palmeiras wants to get closer to Flamengo in the amounts collected from sales of players trained in the basic categories

The generation that gave palm trees The first Copa Sao Paulo title shall be much sought after in the ball market. In addition to harassing endricksensation of the basic categories, another jewel has aroused attention of European football: Giovanniwhich this week was the target of the Ajax (HOL).

But the onslaught of Europe they are not messing with the board of the São Paulo club. According to the journalist Jorge Nicolapublished on its blog on the portal YahooLeila Pereira wants to approximate the value raised with negotiations for the revealed jewels by Verdão with what Flamengo has been doing in the last years.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of watching sports. Subscribe now.

The Gavea Club grossed around BRL 500 million with transfers of players trained in their lower divisions. The highlights were Vinicius Jr and Reinierboth traded with the Real Madridwhich yielded together 80 million euros (something around of BRL 480 millionat the current price) to Rubro-Negro.

Still second Jorge Nicolathe wish of the Palmeiras gift is to only stipulate a value to negotiate Giovani after the jewel is consolidated in the professional cast, gaining more space with coach Abel Ferreira.

Leila Pereira and Marcos Braz Fabio Menotti/Palmeiras and Alexandre Vidal/Flamengo

According to published on Friday (28) the ESPN.com.brThe Palmeiras rejected a first proposal of 12 million euros (R$ 72 million) from Ajax for at least 70% of Giovani’s economic rights. The Dutch club, however, will make a second lunge to try to convince the director alviverde, since the attacker’s profile pleases and is seen internally as similar to AntonyexSão Paulo.

The athlete welcomes a move to Holland at this time and he liked what was offered by the club. However, President Leila Pereira was irreducible as to the offerand do you intend release him only for the amount of the fineevaluated in 60 million eurosas the player recently renewed his contract until 2026.

Giovani in activity with the Palmeiras shirt Fabio Menotti/SEPalmeiras

Palmeiras knows that an offer for the amount of the fine will hardly come, but they will try to negotiate for the highest possible amount.

However, despite the Dutch club’s interest, the 18-year-old’s staff believe that Ajax should not increase the offer so much, as Giovani is no longer part of the professional squad and is seen as a third option.

The Dutch are looking for an edge in the market and have tried to hire Steven Bergwijnof tottenham, but the negotiation did not advance. In view of this, the name of the calf from Palmeiras gained internal strength and is compared to that of Antony, who has been probed by European giants and has a contract valid until June 2025.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

Ajax are in a hurry to negotiate as the transfer window for clubs in the Netherlands closes on January 31. With that, the Dutch will have until next Monday to make a decision involving the young man’s future.

Giovani played in three matches for Palmeiras in the final stretch of the Brazilian championship 2021 and even scored a goal against cuiabá. Before that, he had already played good games for Paulista championship.