Part of the Encrenca cast leaves Rede TV and the program undergoes a change

Launched by Rede TV on November 7, 2021, the new Encrenca is already undergoing a major overhaul. The LeoDias column discovered that part of the attraction’s cast has already left the station. Viny Vieira is still in charge of Sunday, which may even change its name. Fernanda Keula negotiates permanence to continue in the program.

With the changes, Júlio Cocielo, Victor Sarro and Caio Pericinoto leave the attraction. Behind the scenes, the departure of the three presenters is seen as an irony, since the disagreements between the trio and João Kleber ended up motivating the director to leave the command of Encrenca. Before, Kleber had been responsible for implementing the new project on the channel’s Sunday nights. Also according to the report of sources heard by our report, the lack of availability of agenda of the three presenters would have irritated the comedian, who left the program.

Viny Vieira remains in charge of the program. Fernanda Keula negotiates to continue on Sunday. The program has new members since November 2021.

Despite the ongoing reformulation, some frameworks may continue. Julio Picconi will follow in the direction. The reruns that are being shown are on the air until the end of February. Afterwards, the idea is to launch the new phase of the program.

