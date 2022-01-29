payment calendar 2022 break; know when to receive it again

You calendars of Gas Allowance 2022 It’s from Brazil Aid 2022 in January started last week, but will take a break, this Friday (28).

You payments from both benefits started last Tuesday (18). The dates follow the model of the Family Scholarship.

You can see when the Payments of the Gas Aid and the Auxílio Brasil 2022 and ask other questions below.

Payments of the Gas Allowance and Brazil Allowance 2022

In January, 3 million families in Aid Brazil, increasing the total serviced to 17.5 million. According to the Ministry of Citizenship, R$ 7.1 billion will be spent this month on the program.

THE Gas Allowance is being paid for the first time, in 2022, to the general public. You payments started in December 2021 for beneficiaries in an emergency situation. For 2022, Auxílio Gás has a budget of R$ 1.9 billion.

Will the Auxílio Gás, or gas voucher, be paid together with the Auxílio Brasil?

The Auxílio Gás payments, also known as gas valley, take place together with the Auxílio Brasil. So, the Gas Aid payments are according to the Social Identification Number (NIS) of the registered people.

Brazilians who meet the program requirements receive the Auxílio Gás [saiba mais abaixo]

In January, deposits go until the 31st (check full gas aid schedule below).

The first installment of Auxílio Gás was made available on December 27, 2021, to 108,000 families who suffered from the recent heavy rains in the states of Minas Gerais and Bahia.

The other beneficiaries start receiving the Auxílio Gás now in January 2022, starting this Tuesday (18), according to the Auxílio Brasil calendar.

This Friday (28), the calendar pauses and only returns next Monday (31), for beneficiaries with NIS ending in 0.

THE Auxílio Gás calendar is the same as that of Auxílio Brasil [veja abaixo].

The 2022 payment calendar started this Tuesday, January 18th. To find out on which day the benefit is available for withdrawal or credit to a bank account, the family must observe the last digit of the Social Identification Number (NIS), printed on each cardholder’s card.

The minimum benefit amount is BRL 400 [confira calendário do Auxílio Brasil completo abaixo].

Caixa Econômica Federal pays Auxílio Brasil to families registered in the Single Registry for Social Programs of the Federal Government (CadÚnico).

Where to ask questions?

In case of doubt, there are three service channels. Number 121, from the Ministry of Citizenship, gathers information and is the center for complaints.

The number 111 is Caixa Econômica Federal’s Citizen Service channel, and it gathers information about the card and the benefit withdrawal.

It is also possible to follow the main information about the benefit through the Auxílio Brasil app, from Caixa Econômica Federal.

Complete calendar of Auxílio Gás and Auxílio Brasil 2022

Remembering that Auxílio Brasil is paid every month and Auxílio Gás is paid every two months. Check out the full Gas Aid 2022 calendar below: