Peruvians donate tons of hair to clean beaches after oil spill | World

Two weeks after the 6,000-barrel oil spill that hit the coast of Peru, Peruvians are mobilizing day and night to try to clean their beaches in what is one of the biggest ecological disasters in the country’s history. Among the strategies, governments and volunteers are carrying out hair and animal donation campaigns, the objective is to make ropes that absorb oil from marine waters.

In the streets of Lima, it is possible to find tents set up to receive the donation of hair. The strands are cut on the spot, and already separated for shipment to the coastal region hard hit by the oil spill.

The campaign mobilizes regional and municipal governments, NGOs and hairdressing chains in Peru, all with the same motto of helping the environment with a few centimeters of hair.

The material will be used to upholster absorbent cords that are spread across the affected marine reserve to draw oil out of the water. Human hair would be more efficient in this action than normally used plastic, being able to absorb eight times its weight.

The popular measure forms lines at donation points. “It’s our way of fighting this leak”explained a young woman as she waited her turn among dozens of people.

Despite the success, environmentalists criticize that there are no experimental studies that demonstrate the effectiveness of the measure.

Protests against Spanish company

This week, hundreds of environmentalists protested in Peru and Spain in front of the Repsol oil company’s headquarters to demand answers to the serious oil spill.

The spill of about 6,000 barrels of crude oil, described as an “ecological disaster” by the Peruvian government, occurred as the Italian-flagged tanker “Mare Doricum” was unloading at the La Pampilla refinery in Ventanilla, 30 km north of Lima. , on the 15th of January.

Repsol attributed the accident to a strong wave caused by the volcanic eruption in Tonga, more than 10,000 kilometers away. The ship is prohibited from sailing, and remains moored near the port of Callao.

Meanwhile, hundreds of firefighters and volunteers spend their days in the marine waters trying to clean up about 20 beaches affected by the spill.

Impact on nature and on humans”We had losses of different species of birds, such as cormorants, pelicans… This oil also reaches the bottom, causing a loss in the reproductive cycles of species, such as fish or future generations of crabs”, says Claudia Jacobo, coordinator of Institutional Relations for the Sustainable Oceans Alliance (SOA) in Peru.

Environmentalists are still trying to provide assistance to neighboring communities, because the human impact is also visible. The region is home to many fishermen who live from the sale of fish, as well as from the commerce surrounding tourism in this summer season.

“It’s extremely serious because it’s leaving thousands of families out of work”, emphasizes Claudia Jacobo. In addition, “these beaches also have atmospheric pollution because the oil itself evaporates, and it causes damage to public health”, she emphasizes.

Repsol published communiqués reaffirming its commitment to mitigating the effects of the ecological disaster in the Ventanilla district. The associations, however, are not convinced.

“The company itself is not taking the necessary measures. In the first five days, they sent 20 people to clean the areas with sieves, instruments that were not the best for this. Then they subcontracted other companies that supposedly have the experience to carry out the cleaning, who subcontracted artisanal fishermen without the necessary equipment and training. It’s an outrage. They take advantage of these people’s need to work”, denounces Claudia Jacobo.