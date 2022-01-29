Petrobras closes the sale of the Potiguar Pole fields for US$ 1.38 billion – 01/28/2022 – News

Petrobras announced this Friday (28) the sale of its entire stake in a set of 22 production field concessions in the Potiguar Basin, in Rio Grande do Norte, to 3R Potiguar SA, a wholly-owned subsidiary of 3R Petroleum Óleo e Gás SA The value of the deal was closed at US$ 1.38 billion.

The value of the sale of the oil fields represents R$ 7.4 billion, according to the current exchange rate of the dollar, which was closed at R$ 5.37 this Friday (28).

The execution of the purchase and sale agreement and the subsequent steps will take place this Monday (31), according to TRIBUNA DO NORTE with the direction of 3R Petroleum Óleo e Gás SA

The Potiguar Hub comprises three sub-poles (Canto do Amaro, Alto do Rodrigues and Ubarana), totaling 22 Fields, including 3 maritime concessions and 19 land concessions.

Alex Regis Petrobras announced this Friday (28) the sale of its entire stake in a set of 22 concessions for onshore and shallow water production fields

The total value of the sale is US$ 1.38 billion. Of this total, US$ 110 million will be paid on the date of execution of the purchase and sale agreement, another US$ 1.04 billion at the closing of the transaction and US$ 235 million that will be paid in 4 annual installments of US$ 58.75 million. , as of March 2024.

The announcement of the sale of the Potiguar Pole was made by Petrobras in August 2020. The company decided to offer all the shares in the production of oil, whether in land areas or maritime waters of the Potiguar Basin. On August 27 of last year, 3R Petroleum disclosed that the conclusion of the transaction was subject to the success of the negotiations, in addition to the necessary corporate approvals and the consent of the competent regulatory bodies.

The amounts do not consider the adjustments due until the closing of the transaction, which is subject to the fulfillment of conditions precedent, such as the approval by the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP).

This disclosure is in accordance with Petrobras’ internal rules and with the provisions of the special procedure for the assignment of rights to explore, develop and produce oil, natural gas and other fluid hydrocarbons, provided for in Decree 9,355/2018.

This operation is in line with the portfolio management strategy and the improvement of the company’s capital allocation, with a view to maximizing value and greater returns to society. Petrobras continues to increasingly focus its resources on assets in deep and ultra-deep waters, where it has demonstrated a great competitive advantage over the years, producing better quality oil with lower greenhouse gas emissions.

About the Potiguar Pole

The Potiguar Hub comprises three sub-poles (Canto do Amaro, Alto do Rodrigues and Ubarana), totaling 22 Fields, including 3 maritime concessions and 19 land concessions located in Rio Grande do Norte, in addition to including access to processing, refining, logistics, storage, transport and disposal of oil and natural gas. The Ubarana sub-pole concessions are located in shallow water, between 10 and 22 km off the coast of the municipality of Guamaré-RN. The other concessions of the Canto do Amaro and Alto do Rodrigues subpoles are on land.

The average production of the Potiguar Complex in 2021 was 20.6 thousand barrels of oil per day (bpd) and 58.1 thousand m³/day of natural gas. In addition to the concessions and their production facilities, the refining structure integrated into the oil and gas production process is included in the transaction, comprising the Clara Camarão Refinery, located in Guamaré/RN with an installed refining capacity of 39,600 bpd.

About 3R Potiguar SA

3R Potiguar SA is a company focused on the redevelopment of mature and producing fields, controlled by 3R Petroleum Óleo e Gás SA (3R Petroleum), a company listed on the Novo Mercado of the Brazilian stock exchange.