Petrobras Council approves sale of Polo Potiguar and state-owned company must leave RN | large northern river

On Friday (28), Petrobras’ Board of Directors approved the sale of the company’s entire stake in a set of 22 onshore and shallow water production field concessions located in the Potiguar Basin, in Rio Grande do Norte. The business also includes the infrastructure for processing, refining, logistics, storage, transport and outflow of oil and natural gas.

The purchase will be made by the company 3R Potiguar SA, a wholly-owned subsidiary of 3R Petroleum Óleo e Gás SA

According to Petrobras, the total value of the sale is US$ 1.38 billion, of which US$ 110 million will be paid on the date the purchase and sale agreement is signed; US$ 1.04 billion at the closing of the transaction; and US$235 million to be paid in four annual installments of US$58.75 million, beginning in March 2024.

According to the statement, the amounts do not consider the adjustments due until the closing of the transaction, which is subject to the fulfillment of conditions precedent, such as the approval by the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP).

The execution of the purchase and sale agreement and the subsequent steps will be disclosed to the market in due course.

The Potiguar Hub comprises three sub-poles (Canto do Amaro, Alto do Rodrigues and Ubarana), totaling 22 Fields, with three maritime concessions and 19 land concessions located in Rio Grande do Norte, in addition to including access to processing, refining, logistics, storage, transport and disposal of oil and natural gas. The Ubarana sub-pole concessions are located in shallow water, between 10 and 22 km off the coast of the municipality of Guamaré. The other concessions of the Canto do Amaro and Alto do Rodrigues subpoles are on land.

The average production of the Potiguar Complex in 2021 was 20.6 thousand barrels of oil per day (bpd) and 58.1 thousand m³/day of natural gas. In addition to the concessions and their production facilities, the refining structure integrated into the oil and gas production process is included in the transaction, comprising the Clara Camarão Refinery, located in Guamaré, with an installed refining capacity of 39,600 bpd.