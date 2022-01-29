PF: Bolsonaro committed a crime by disclosing confidential documents

In a report sent to the Federal Supreme Court (STF), the Federal Police states that President Jair Bolsonaro, his assistant lieutenant colonel Mauro Cesar Barbosa, and federal deputy Filipe Barros (PSL-PR) committed the crime of violating functional secrecy when disclosing documents of a confidential investigation that is being processed in the corporation. The PF points out the need to listen to the Chief Executive for the preparation of the final report on the case.





The PF report was sent to the Supreme Court in November, in an inquiry under the rapporteur of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, in which the president is accused of publishing confidential investigation content on social media about an invasion of the system used by the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) in the electronic ballot box.

Due to the disclosure of the investigation, Bolsonaro was summoned to testify at the Federal Police, but, as he did not comment on the day, time and place of the deposition within 60 days, Moraes ordered him to testify in person this Friday. fair (28) at the Federal Police Superintendence, in Brasília. The president, however, did not attend. The AGU (Advocacy-General of the Union) appealed against Moraes’ decision, but the minister denied the appeal, claiming that it was made after the deadline. Until the publication of this report, the AGU was preparing a new appeal.





By posting the PF investigation documents on the internet, Bolsonaro questioned the security of electronic voting machines. However, the inquiry reveals that there was no risk to the security of the elections or change in the outcome of voters’ votes. The invasion took place specifically in the program used to vote in sessions in a municipality in Rio de Janeiro.

The corporation claims that the facts indicate the commission of a crime by the president. “On the other hand, the police authority maintained that the elements collected point, in the same way, to the ‘direct, voluntary and conscious’ action of Jair Messias Bolsonaro and Filipe Barros in the practice of the same crime. The report also says that it identified “similarity in the way of acting of Jair Messias Bolsonaro with the conduct clarified in PET nº 9.842 (Presidential Live on 07/29/2021).





The Federal Police then points out the need to listen to the president in order to “give the opportunity to expose the President of the Republic’s point of view in relation to the facts and elements obtained so far, a necessary measure to proceed with the process of justifying the criminal hypothesis “, also stating that the measure, “in addition to being a way of obtaining data, can be considered a subjective right of the person on whom the suspicion of the practice of the act falls, who will have the appropriate time to ratify or oppose the facts , exercising the right to full defense”.

Bolsonaro’s situation will be decided after the appreciation of the new appeal that the AGU must present. Like the president, deputy Filipe Barros has a privileged forum due to his position. Bolsonaro’s assistant, Mauro Cesar Barbosa, was indicted by the police, due to his involvement in the case.