PF says Bolsonaro committed a crime by leaking confidential data

In a November report, delegate Denisse Ribeiro stated that there was ‘direct, voluntary and conscious action’ by the head of the federal executive in the practice of the crime of violation of functional secrecy

Bolsonaro should have been heard this Friday, 28, but failed to comply with a court decision and did not appear at the PF headquarters.



The Federal Police (Federal Police) stated that the president Jair Bolsonaro had “direct, voluntary and conscious action” in leaking confidential data from an inquiry into an attack on the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). The statement appears in a report sent by the corporation to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) in November. The document became public this Friday, 28, after the minister Alexandre de Moraes withdraw the secrecy of the investigation. The PF also says that there are indications of crime in the conduct of the federal deputy Filipe Barros (PSL-PR) and Lieutenant Colonel Mauro César Barbosa Cid, aide-de-camp of the Presidency of the Republic, who participated in the live in which Bolsonaro released the information that was confidential. However, delegate Denisse Ribeiro points out that she did not ask for the indictment of the head of the federal executive and the PSL parliamentarian because recent Supreme Court decisions have pointed out that people with privileged jurisdiction can only be indicted with prior authorization from the Court.

“This survey made it possible to identify the direct and relevant performance of the Hon. Mr. President of the Republic JAIR MESSIAS BOLSONARO in promoting the action of disinformation, adhering to a pattern of action already used by members of governments of other countries”, wrote the delegate. “The elements collected also point to the direct, voluntary and conscious action of Filipe Barros Baptista de Toledo and Jair Messias Bolsonaro in the practice of the crime provided for in article 325, §2°, c/c 327, §2°, of the Penal Code. Brazilian citizen, considering that, as public servants, they revealed the contents of a police investigation that should remain secret until the end of the investigations (Sumula nO 14 of the STF), to which they had access due to the position of federal deputy rapporteur of a commission in the Congress and President of the Republic, respectively, according to the criminal hypothesis confirmed so far”, says another excerpt from the report.

In the document, which was confidential until Thursday, the 27th, the Federal Police asked that President Jair Bolsonaro be heard. Minister Alexandre de Moraes ordered the head of the federal executive to be heard at 2 pm this Friday, but Bolsonaro decided not to appear and failed to comply with the court decision. As Jovem Pan showed, the Attorney General’s Office (AGU) filed an interlocutory appeal asking that the country’s representative be dismissed from the hearing. The appeal, presented shortly before 2 pm, was rejected by the magistrate, who maintained the mandatory testimony. In the decision, the Supreme Minister again said that, as investigated, Bolsonaro has the right to remain silent, but he cannot fail to appear. The magistrate also points out that the president had already agreed to give evidence. “In the appealed decision, I highlighted that our Federal Constitution, despite guaranteeing the right to silence and the privilege against self-incrimination, does not enshrine the “right of prior and generic refusal to comply with legal determinations” to the investigated or defendant, that is, not they are allowed to previously and generically refuse to participate in future procedural or procedural acts, which may be legally established within the due legal process, maximum when they have already been defined or accepted by the defense, as in the present case in which, even, there was agreement by the investigated in participate in the procedural act and request for an extension of time for its scheduling”, he wrote.

In the report, delegate Denisse Ribeiro asked for the indictment of Lieutenant Colonel Mauro César Barbosa Cid for the crime of violation of functional secrecy. “I determine: The indictment of MAURO CESAR BARBOSA CID for committing the crime provided for in article 325, §2°, c/c 327, §2°, of the Brazilian Penal Code, considering that, as a public official, he revealed the contents of an investigation police officer who should remain secret until the end of the investigations (…), to which he had access due to the position of Military Chief of the Order of Order of the Presidency of the Republic, according to the criminal hypothesis corroborated so far”, he wrote.