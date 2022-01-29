PF says Bolsonaro committed a crime in leaking inquiry into TSE – 01/28/2022 – Poder

The Federal Police say they saw a crime by Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in his role in leaking confidential investigation data into an alleged attack on the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) system.

The delegate of the case, Denisse Ribeiro, said in the inquiry that, however, she would no longer promote the indictment of the President of the Republic for respecting recent positions of the Supreme that decided that people with jurisdiction can only be indicted with the prior authorization of the court.

“The elements collected also point to the direct, voluntary and conscious action of Filipe Barros Baptista de Toledo Ribeiro and Jair Messis Bolsonaro in the practice of the crime provided for in article 325, §2, c/c [combinado com o] 327, §2, of the Brazilian Penal Code, considering that, as public servants, they revealed the content of a police investigation that should remain secret until the end of the investigations”, says the PF report.

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), removed the secrecy of the investigation after sending Bolsonaro to testify at the PF this Friday (28). The president did not appear, appealed and was denied.

These are crimes committed by public officials against the administration in general, according to the Penal Code.

According to the PF, Barros, a member of parliament for the PSL, and Bolsonaro “had access due to the position of federal deputy rapporteur of a commission in the National Congress and president of the Republic, respectively, according to the criminal hypothesis confirmed so far”.

“I fail, however, to promote the indictment of both in respect of the position of the Honorable Ministers of the Federal Supreme Court, which advocates that people with jurisdiction by prerogative of function in the Egregious Court can only be indicted with prior authorization”, says the report.