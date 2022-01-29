PF sees evidence of crime and points out Bolsonaro’s ‘direct’ and ‘conscious’ action in leaking data | Politics

The PF also reported that there are evidence of crime in the conduct of Bolsonaro, Lieutenant Colonel Mauro César Barbosa Cid – aide-de-camp to the president – ​​and federal deputy Filipe Barros (PSL-PR). The three participated in the social network broadcast in which the confidential details of the investigation were released.

The analysis is contained in a report sent to the Supreme Court in November by delegate Denisse Ribeiro. The document became public this Friday (28), after STF Minister Alexandre de Moraes decided to withdraw the secrecy of the investigation.

In the report, Denisse states that he did not ask for the indictment of Bolsonaro and federal deputy Filipe Barros (PSL-PR) because there is disagreement, in the STF, about the possibility of the Federal Police indicting a politician with privileged jurisdiction.

“In the same way, materiality is configured through the realization of the live itself and the links to make the material available, a situation that was also not denied by the people heard”, says the document.

As the aide-de-camp Mauro Cid does not have privileged jurisdiction, delegate Denisse Ribeiro determined that he be indicted for disclosing a confidential document – “considering that, as a public official, he revealed the contents of a police investigation that should remain secret until the end of the investigation”.

According to the PF, the aide-de-camp assisted the president in the “live” and “promoted the dissemination of the investigation’s content on the world wide web, using his brother to provide an access link that was published on the personal account of Jair Messias Bolsonaro. Such actions allowed the full copy of the investigation to be disseminated by various media.”

In addition to removing the secrecy of the investigation, Moraes also decided this Thursday (27) that Bolsonaro must testify in person to the Federal Police on this issue. The president, however, did not appear for the deposition scheduled for this Friday afternoon. See below:

Moraes denies Bolsonaro’s request and reiterates that the president must give a face-to-face testimony to the PF

The Federal Police also claims that, with the leak of an unfinished investigation and the publication of false conclusions about the document, there were damage to the credibility of the Brazilian electoral system.

“As for the circumstances, which may be discussed in more detail in the final report, damage to the credibility of the Brazilian electoral system is envisaged, with damage to the image of the Superior Electoral Court and the public administration. Likewise, there was exposure of an ongoing investigation for purposes different from those indicated in the request for access formulated by the parliamentarian to the presiding police authority”, says the document.

In the order signed in November, the delegate mentioned that the president’s testimony was pending – and said that the hearing was necessary to define the conclusions of the investigation.

“Such a measure, in addition to being a way of obtaining data, can also be considered as a subjective right of the person on whom the suspicion of the practice of the act falls, who will have the appropriate time to ratify or oppose the facts, exercising the right to ample defense”, writes Denisse.

Also in the report sent to the STF, delegate Denisse Ribeiro points out evidence of the crime of data leakage.