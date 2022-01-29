Pink sky stars in BH’s early morning show and draws sighs – Gerais

View of the Serra neighborhood, at dawn this Friday (28/01) (photo: Larissa Ricci/EM/DA Pres) For those who wake up early – or stay overnight – a true spectacle of colors could be observed in the sky in Belo Horizonte at dawn this Friday (28/1). Around 4 am, still in the early hours of the day, the sky was taken by strong shades of pink.

The vibrant scene, despite the time, was not the dawn of the day. Pollution and dust particles from the Tonga volcano, in the South Pacific, which erupted on the 15th, arrived in South America and provided the unusual light in the sky. Earlier, the phenomenon was also observed in Rio de Janeiro, So Paulo and Brasília.

“The phenomenon can occur in the early morning and also in the late afternoon because of the angle of inclination of the sun. If the dust really exists, the solar radiation scatters between the yellow and red colors”, explains Ruibran dos Reis, meteorologist at Climatempo.

In social networks, the landscape of dawn generated curious publications and comments.

And if you missed the “show”, maybe you have another chance. Meteorologists expect the scene to be repeated over the next few days in a large part of the country.

volcanic eruption

The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai submarine volcano, from Tonga, is located about 13,000 kilometers from Brazilian territory. Its eruption, which surpassed the force of an atomic bomb, triggered a tsunami in the South Pacific with waves of up to 15 meters.

The episode made countries like the United States, Chile and Japan go on alert. In the US, floods have been recorded in the state of California.

