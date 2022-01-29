PIS 2022 calendar starts in February; see 4 groups that will not receive the allowance

In February, through Caixa Econômica Federal and Banco do Brasil, payments for the salary allowance Pis/Pasep in 2022. There will be 22 million workers who will be entitled to the allowance of up to a minimum wage (R$ 1,212) for the base year 2020, that is, the benefit will be paid to those who worked with a formal contract throughout 2020.

The payment schedule runs from February to March this year for workers in the private sector (PIS) and also for public servants (PASEP). The amount receivable will correspond to the number of months worked in the period. That is, those who worked 3 months with a formal contract will receive 3/12 of the current minimum wage, which gives R$ 303.00 – the complete table of values ​​is at the end of the article.

Whoever worked for at least 30 days with a formal contract in 2020 will be entitled to receive the allowance. In addition, it will be necessary to comply with the following requirements:

  • Be registered with PIS/PASEP for at least five years;
  • Have received an average monthly salary of up to two minimum wages during the base year;
  • Have your data informed by the employer (Legal Entity) correctly in the Annual Social Information Report (RAIS).

See groups that do not receive PIS

However, the government informed that there are still 4 groups of workers who will not be entitled to the salary bonus. See who they are:

  • maids;
  • rural workers employed by individuals;
  • urban workers employed by individuals;
  • workers employed by a natural person equivalent to a legal entity.

PIS/PASEP payment dates

In the first week of January, the Ministry of Labor and Social Security released the Pis official calendar 2022. THE Pis payment will start on February 8th for those born in January and will continue until March 31st when the money will be deposited for the last group, those born in December.

Public servants who are entitled to Pasep begin to receive on February 15th, with deposits completed by March 24th. The deadline for withdrawing the Pis/Pasep allowance will be until December 29, 2022 for all groups.

Here’s what the Pis/Pasep paytable looks like in 2022:

Birth monthPis 2022 payment date
Januaryfebruary 08
FebruaryFebruary, 10th
MarchFebruary 15th
AprilFebruary 17th
MayFebruary 22
JuneFebruary, 24
JulyMarch, 15
AugustMarch 17
SeptemberMarch 22
OctoberMarch 24
NovemberMarch 29th
DecemberMarch 31
Final registration numberPayment date of Pasep 2022
0February 15th
1February 15th
twoFebruary 17th
3February 17th
4February 22
5February, 24
6March, 15
7March 17
8March 22
9March 24

Consultation of Pis/Pasep by CPF

To check if you are eligible to receive the salary bonus in 2022, simply download the Digital Work Card (CTPS digital) application through the Google Play platforms for Android or the Apple Store for iOS. There, the Caixa will inform you of the amount to which you will be entitled.

Another way to consult Pis/Pasep is through the Worker Cashier application. The tool that also allows you to access information on unemployment insurance and INSS is available for download in the app stores for Android phones. [veja aqui] and also for iPhones (iOS) [baixe aqui].

As with INSS pensions and benefits, the readjustment of the Pis/Pasep salary bonus is also based on the national minimum wage.

Thus, see below the table with the Pis values ​​in 2022 with the proportion for each month worked:

Proportion (months worked)Allowance amount in 2022
1BRL 101.00
twoBRL 202.00
3BRL 303.00
4BRL 404.00
5BRL 505.00
6BRL 606.00
7BRL 707.00
8BRL 808.00
9BRL 909.00
10BRL 1,010.00
11BRL 1,111.00
12BRL 1,212.00

