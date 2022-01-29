PIS/Pasep salary bonus: R$ 208 million ‘forgotten’ can be withdrawn from February; understand | Economy

More than 320 thousand workers failed to withdraw the PIS-Pasep salary bonus for 2019. There are R$ 208 million that were released between July 2020 and June 2021 – but that were forgotten by the beneficiaries.

Starting next month, however, beneficiaries will have one more opportunity to withdraw this money.: Funds can be withdrawn together with the benefit for the base year 2020, which starts to be paid on February 8. The calendar takes into account the month of birth, for workers in the private sector, and the final registration number, for public servants.

According to the rules of the salary allowance, the beneficiary is entitled to the allowance for a period of five years and accruals are deposited in the following calendar.

Payments of the ‘forgotten’ allowance will be made following the 2020 base year calendar:

1 of 2 PIS salary bonus calendar for 2022 — Photo: Economy g1 PIS salary allowance calendar for 2022 — Photo: Economy g1

2 of 2 Pasep payment schedule for the year 2022 — Photo: Economia g1 Pasep payment schedule for the year 2022 — Photo: Economia g1

Who is entitled to the ‘forgotten’ allowance?

You are entitled to a salary bonus from 2019 who received, on average, up to two minimum wages per month with a formal contract and carried out a remunerated activity for at least 30 days in that year. The worker must have already been enrolled in PIS/Pasep for at least five years in that year, and with the data updated by the employer in the Annual Report of Social Information (Rais) or eSocial, depending on the company category.

The amount of the 2019 salary bonus was between R$92 and R$1,100, according to the number of months worked during the 2019 base year.

Workers can check if they are entitled to the salary bonus by calling 158, or using the Carteira de Trabalho Digital app.

Click here to download the app for Android phones

Click here to download the iOS mobile app (Apple)

To withdraw the PIS allowance, workers who have a Citizen’s Card and a registered password can go to Caixa’s self-service terminals or a lottery shop. If you do not have the Citizen Card, you can receive the amount at any Caixa branch, upon presentation of an identification document. It is also possible to receive payments through Caixa Tem, through digital social savings.