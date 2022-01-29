Planes have to land for unusual reasons

Several problems can cause a plane to land outside the normal flight schedule. Some of these situations can even be funny.

The list of oddities is extensive: a mush that sets off an alarm in the cabin, a bad smell, an over-the-top Whitney Houston fan or strange animals on board. The following are some situations in which pilots had to return to the airport due to different issues.

fool

In 2010, a tamale triggered a sensor and sent a plane back to Ribeirão Preto airport, in the interior of São Paulo. A passenger had dispatched a box of pamonhas on a bankrupt Webjet flight bound for Curitiba (PR).

As it was close to one of the aircraft’s luggage compartment sensors, the food, still hot, triggered an overheating alert in the luggage compartment. The problem was discovered on the ground and, after being fixed, the plane was released to fly.

Stinky feet

In November 2021, a plane of the European company Swiss had to return to Heathrow airport (England) due to a strong smell of foot odor in the cabin of the plane. The aircraft was destined for the city of Zurich (Switzerland), but flew for only 50 minutes before landing on schedule.

The measure taken by the pilots was aimed at safety, not just comfort. This unusual smell may represent that some substance, including a toxic one, would be evaporating, as is the case with the oil in the aircraft’s hydraulic systems.

This had happened before, on a flight in Florida (USA) in 2018. After landing, several passengers on that aircraft reported difficulty breathing.

Scorpion

A scorpion stung a passenger on an Alaska Airlines flight in 2015 while the plane was awaiting clearance to take off. With the situation, the pilots returned with the aircraft to the boarding bridge.

Company officials inspected the plane after the incident and found no other scorpions on board.

Whitney Houston

The fault, in this case, is not directly of Whitney Houston, who died in 2012, but of a passenger, apparently a fan of the singer. In 2013, during a six-hour flight in the United States, a woman sang several times the song “I Will Always Love You”, a classic by Dolly Parton that was covered by Whitney.

As the passenger refused to stop singing, the pilots interrupted their journey to land as soon as possible. The woman was removed from the plane in handcuffs and, even so, did not stop singing the song.

clogged bathroom

Flying in an aircraft with the toilet not working properly is also a reason to make an unscheduled landing. Over the past decade, dozens of flights have had to return to their home airport or divert due to clogged toilets.

Although airplanes usually have more than one toilet, if there is a blockage, there is a risk that the water will overflow. In addition, in case of strong odors, the trip becomes something unpleasant, making it necessary to land the plane for maintenance or even change aircraft.

Here’s how an airplane toilet works: