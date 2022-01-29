Police arrest elderly man who drove without a license for over 70 years | world and science



Elderly car – Reproduction

elderly car

reproduction

Published 01/28/2022 1:09 pm

London – An elderly man from the city of Nottingham, England, was arrested by local police last Wednesday (26th) after driving without a license and car documentation for more than 70 years.

When he was pulled over for a traffic stop, he told officers he was born in 1938 and admitted he had been driving undocumented since he was twelve years old. Lucky for him, he had never been stopped before.

In a Facebook post, Nottingham Police said: “We can’t believe what happened… as the driver, who was born in 1938, said he had been driving without a license and without insurance, since he was 12 (yes TWELVE!) years old… and somehow managed to never be stopped”.

They added: “Fortunately, he has never been in an accident, injures anyone and has never made anyone lose financially by hitting them while he was not insured.”

On the internet, the public’s reaction was mixed. Some stated that the elderly person should receive an ‘honorary license’ for having driven so long without the official document.

Others said that the local police were incompetent for leaving a person unattended for so long.