Praia Grande is elected one of the best tourist destinations in the world

Seven Brazilian destinations are among the best in the world to visit in 2022, according to the “Travellers Choice 2022” award, from the TripAdvisor platform. The list, in addition to indicating tourist cities in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, shows Praia Grande, in the south of Santa Catarina, as a great option for those who like sun.

“We are very pleased with the recognition of these attractions by tourists who use TripAdvisor. It is a recognition of the efforts of the entire sector to promote unforgettable tours and trips, but also a reflection of the hospitality of the Brazilian people and the natural and enchanting beauties that our country has. We have the potential for much more and we will work towards it”, highlighted the Minister of Tourism, Gilson Machado Neto.

The award divided the national attractions into four categories, with emphasis on Natal (RN) and Paraty (RJ) that appear on the list of top destinations for 2022 and Chapada dos Veadeiros National Park, in Goiás, which emerged as one of the main places for those looking for outdoor options.

São Paulo (SP) was elected one of the ten cities in the world for those who love gastronomy and Rio de Janeiro (RJ), Praia Grande (SC) and Campos do Jordão (SP) for those who prefer sunny destinations.

Praia Grande or Capital of the Canyons, as it is known, had already appeared in 2021 alongside renowned international tourist attractions in the actions of Embratur and the Ministry of Tourism.

Today, the city is also among the best evaluated Brazilian destinations and stands out for its natural wealth, mainly for its canyons, since it is located at the foot of several of them, such as the canyons: Itaimbezinho, Malacara and Índios Coroados.